Sports

another game at risk

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

The 20th of Serie A and Fantasy Football can be conditioned by postponements. The cases of Covid are spreading among the teams of our league, to the point that at least a couple of games are at risk. Not only Juventus-Napoli, therefore: Salernitana-Venice could also skip.

Salernitana-Venice postponed?

According to reports from the “Corriere dello Sport”, after the five new positivity found yesterday in the Salernitana home, the players with Covid in the grenade house are now 9 to which a manager and a member of the health staff must be added. The match against Venice is therefore at risk, because of the infections but also because of the impossibility for Colantuono to send a credible line-up without at least six potential owners. The health authorities will make a final decision shortly: after the banned away match in Udine, it could be the second consecutive match missed by Salernitana due to Coronavirus.

Salernitana-Venice, risk of postponement: what would happen to Fantasy Football?

It is specified by Fantacalcio.it official regulation what could happen in case of postponement of Salernitana-Venice:

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve capital gains investigation, the interception on Ronaldo: ‘They jump to our throats’

December 3, 2021

Superlega, European Union resolution against. Ceferin: “Clear message to the separatists”

November 24, 2021

Maxitavolata of women in the restaurant of the fan who molested Greta Beccaglia: ovation for him

4 weeks ago

Jeddah, Vettel organizes karting race for women – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

December 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button