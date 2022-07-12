Another Game of Thrones star open to possible return in Jon Snow spin-off for HBO

The sequel to Game of Thrones starring Jon Snow is one of the projects being outlined by HBO. In the absence of an official announcement by the platform, one of the actors from the original series has shown interest in returning, or at least read the scripts when they’re ready. In interview with DigitalSpyJohn Bradley (Samwell Tarly, Jon’s friend) has explained his position on the matter.

“I often reflect on it. I think we all left Game of Thrones thinking that we had played these characters for so long” that they somehow wanted to “know how they were doing”. According to the actor, as soon as they completed the recordings they felt somehow “free of them”, because it is “a lot of history” to carry on their shoulders and a possibility to explore other opportunities. “But in the future? Who knows. I haven’t talked to anyone about a potential Jon Snow sequel, but if someone sends me a script I’d be interested in reading it.”

Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones.

other stars speak

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen During the eight seasons of the series, he has already announced that he is not up to the task of returning. The one who has expressed her interest is Gwendoline Christie, the brave and powerful Brienne of Tarth. “I think I’d always be happy to revisit Briene, but we’ll have to see.”

At the moment, the only one confirmed is Kit Harington. In fact, it was Jon Snow’s own actor who presented the project to HBO. George RR Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels, as well as one of the people behind the main series and the spin-offs, has admitted that the project is in development, but that It still doesn’t have the green light final to roll.

The House of the Dragon is the first spin off Game of Thrones confirmed. It will premiere on July 22 on HBO Max and here you can read more about the main characters.

Source | DigitalSpy