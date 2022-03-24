Another giant of Motorola is anticipated in China, with brutal specifications inherited from the Lenovo Legion

Motorola and Lenovo take advantage of synergies, and from China they are already telling us about a new Lenovo Legion and another Motorola Frontier that will start from the same base to compete in the most ‘premium’ cut of two very different market niches.

It seems that Lenovo and Motorola already have their next great creations underwayand it is that as the colleagues of Digital Chat Station anticipate us from China, the truth is that both manufacturers they should be preparing two mobiles flagship that, taking advantage of synergies, will share a large part of their hardware platforms.

According to sources we can say that smartphones are very important, not in vain Lenovo plans to integrate it into the Legion family for gamers giving good faith of its power, while in the case of Motorola it would be a Frontier that would come to strengthen your bet in the most performance range.

For the rest, we do not have details of construction or design but just some specifications that anticipate similarities and differences of both two mobiles, whose presentations should take place before the end of the second quarter of the year, with a view to a launch surely throughout the summer at least in China.

A Motorola Frontier and a new Lenovo Legion are on the Chinese manufacturer’s design table, which will take advantage of synergies by sharing the platform while targeting both devices to a very different audience.

As for the terminals themselves, it seems that they will share a 6.67-inch flat OLED screenwith FHD + 1,080p resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 144 hertz, animated for the occasion by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset manufactured with a 4-nanometer process and the highest power in the industry in 2022.

The differences would start with a heat dissipation system specific for the Lenovo Legion, which would also have a 50 megapixel main camera and 16 MP front cameraplaced in a hole in the screen.

Your battery would be 5,000 mAh with fast charge up to 68 wattswe understand that with a more industrial design and more gaming including specific accessories.

In the case of Lenovo, obviously the cooling and the ‘gaming’ experience will be taken care of over a photographic system that will improve in the Motorola option, whose main sensor will grow to 200 megapixels.

Regarding this new Motorola Frontierwould start from that same platform but hosting, in its case, a 200 megapixel main camera194 MP to be exact, with a very high-performance 1/1.5-inch sensor that had been talked about for a long time.

For its part, it will also increase the possibilities of the front camera, this time up to 60 megapixelswith a battery of unknown capacity that will improve fast charging up to 125 watts with wireless compatibility up to 50 watts.

Two performance-cut smartphones that they will start from the same base but will be completely different, aimed at a very different public and surely also with finishes and prices whose similarities will be absolute coincidence. Be that as it may, It will be time to wait for movements from LenovoWell, we’ve been talking for weeks about this Motorola with a 200-megapixel camera, but so far no tab has been moved, nor have even leaked images been seen.

