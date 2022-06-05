Another good series for Moss

After a series of good and interesting products, but distributed over a long monthly period, also in order to gather subscribers, Apple TV + has begun to offer (almost) one novelty per week, but not for that reason giving up quality above quantity. The latest shining example of this editorial line is the new series starring Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls.

Shining Girls is starring and also produced -as is often the case in these situations- by Elisabeth Moss, who after Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale Y The Invisible Man continues to grow and prove to be perfect in the role of the conflicted and contrite woman who nobody believes and who must find the truth on her own (or almost). Based on the best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and adapted for television by Silka Luisa and directed in the first two episodes by Michelle MacLaren, the series features the character of Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), an anonymous Chicago newspaper archivist with trauma. past that continues to haunt her. When a case involving a young woman brings out that old trauma in her mind and body, she begins to work with reporter Dan Velázquez (an interesting Wagner Moura), also with a damaged family past, to uncover the truth about a series of cold cases that seem to reflect the modus operandi of a serial killer, who strikes first.

Nobody believed her at the time and investigated the case due to lack of evidence, nobody seems to believe now the only other survivor (Phillipa Soo). So far the usual thriller, although well done, one could say. You could not be more wrong: what is staged before the eyes of the spectators is, in fact, an ever-changing reality, like the Hogwarts stairs. We don’t know if it’s because of PTSD, the mysterious objects left inside the “victims” (hence the series’ title), or because Kirby has a vivid imagination, but his relationship with his troubled mother ( an Amy Brenneman in top form, now linked to the role after The Leftovers) is constantly changing, just like a certain colleague from the newspaper…

However, the star of the series, along with Moss, is Jamie Bell: now officially an adult and far removed from the roles that made him famous, he gives a charming and disturbing interpretation of his mystery man, who follows Kirby and the others. women, and he seems to know in advance what is going to happen… His character and his relationship with the protagonist, the way in which he approaches -or rather insinuates himself- into the lives of the other «victims» and others, remember David Tennant’s Kilgrave and his relationship with Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. Moss is much more engaged than the Marvel heroine, there are many more looks and silences that cross her face as she tries to figure out what reality she is in and how to move forward. The dry, subtractive writing and the mise-en-scène with its dark colors and unclear casts are intended to express the protagonist’s state of confusion: we don’t know whether to believe her or not, we don’t know if she is deliberately hiding something from us or not, and we don’t know who she is. how true we will get to the end of the episodes. Dreamlike and metaphysical moments of an almost Lynchian matrix that contribute to increasing the confusion – intentional, although perhaps a little excessive in some less fluid points – in the viewer’s vision.

It is exhilarating to see Elisabeth Moss in just as compelling a role as her predecessors, continuing her journey as an independent and seemingly repulsive woman, becoming a spokesperson for a theme – aggression against women and the control of a man, played by a disturbing and fascinating Jamie Bell- and of a genre -the thriller- that hybridizes with dreamlike and metaphysical moments of an almost Lynchian matrix to make the viewer’s vision even more disturbing and confusing.

Where to see Shining Girls?

The series airs weekly on Apple TV Plus.