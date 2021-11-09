World

another horror in the Oval Room – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno15 hours ago
0 183 1 minute read


The “gaseous” enterprises of Joe Biden, president petomaniac of the United States, I’m not a unicum at the White House. Of course, the latest deeds of the democrat risk dominating the international political agenda (so to speak) for several months, at least at the corridor level. As Maurizio Stefanini told on Free, in fact, it was Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, to reveal how Sleepy Joe he let himself go to a loud and smelly one fart in his presence in Glasgow, just as the CoP26 was addressing the thorny issue of reducing gas emissions into the atmosphere to combat global warming.

Cop26, Joe Biden sleeps worldwide: embarrassment in the room

Videos on this topic

Other than wind or clean nuclear power, in short. The British press has stolen the outburst we imagine scandalized by the companion of the Prince Charles and rattled him off at four … winds. The Daily Mail went into detail, talking about a fart “long and noisy” and arrived in the presence not only of Carlo and Camilla, but also of the British premier Boris Johnson.

Long and noisy fart in Camilla's face. Joe Biden, horror of the president: She's upset

It must be said, always remember Stefanini on Free, that even Biden’s predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, had a respectable curriculum in this regard. According to a famous indiscretion, in fact, it seems that Trump was left with una sonorous scroll **** ia “while making a phone call to ask the recount of votes in Georgia “, in addition to others in the course of interviews or public speeches. Of course, it is not known whether he has reached the” champion of galaxies “level of Biden, who during a face-to-face with Pope francesco “it would even be stained underpants“. Sidereal peaks.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno15 hours ago
0 183 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Usa, former president Trump reappears in public with Melania. The grimace of the former first lady is priceless (video)

1 week ago

Crash of the US nuclear submarine. It hit the Chinese seamount

4 days ago

INSIDE THE MANEUVER / Those 40 billion taken from growth that are not mentioned

1 week ago

horror of the president, “she is shocked” – Libero Quotidiano

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button