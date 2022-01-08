another important step in the automotive sector

AUTOMOTIVE IN FERMENT – The Sony does not leave, but doubles: after the Vision S 01 prototype of 2020, it is the vote of the concept Sony S 02 which debuts at CES 2022. Not a little for a company that has reiterated that it is not interested in building cars. But the S 02 was created to reaffirm the Japanese company’s commitment to the automotive sector, supported by the creation of the Sony Mobility division, which will develop technologies for connected cars, autonomous driving, safety and multimedia. It is difficult to say, at present, if there will be a further step in the construction of entire cars.

> In the photo above, the Sony S 02 on the left, the 2020 S 01 on the right.

IN THE NAME OF SAFETY – The prototype Sony Vision S 02 offers interesting entertainment modes in a large seven-seater cockpit but, in addition to comfort and fun, also a lot of safety thanks to the 40 sensors (Sony produces popular C-Mos which also sells to other manufacturers of photo / video cameras and smartphones) coordinated by powerful processors. The list of these elements indeed includes image sensors High sensitivity CMOS, LiDAR which detect in 3D what surrounds the vehicle and those Time-of-Flight (ToF) used for authenticate passengers, detect driver fatigue and support gesture commands. ToF sensors obtain a short-range 3D map by sending very short pulses and calculating distances based on the time taken by the pulses themselves to go back. They are already used by tablets and smartphones for foolproof facial recognition (they are not fooled by a photograph) and to help focus their cameras.

ADVANCED ENTERTAINMENT – The Sony Vision S 02 has advanced 5G connectivity which, thanks to high speeds and capacities and low latency, will be the key, both for advanced services and entertainment, and for autonomous driving. The “dashboard” includes three displays through which to manage all the car’s functions while the advanced connectivity will also allow Over the Air updates. The Vision S 02 can also count on voice and gesture controls and a package of ADAS with level 2 autonomous driving but with the idea of ​​reaching higher levels. The audio system creates a three-dimensional sound field, while the Bravia Core For Vision-S is a kind of video server that also allows different programs for the main display and for the individual rear seat displays. The car is (obviously) compatible with i PlayStation games, which can also be streamed thanks to the cloud. The advanced connectivity also allows remote control and operation – Vodafone and Sony have made tests by controlling a Vision-S in Germany from Tokyio – and Sony is working towards this goal thanks to its technological partners.

IT IS ALSO USED TO MOVE – This electronics festival does not exhaust the substance of the prototype Sony Vision-S 02, which has very respectable automotive characteristics. Generous length, width and height (498x193x165 cm) combined with a generous wheelbase (303 cm) give the Vision-S 02 a very large cockpit. The air suspension ensures almost 16 cm of ground clearance and the large 20-inch wheels mount tires of 255/50 at the front and 275/40 at the rear. The four-wheel drive is obtained with two engines of 272 HP each while the maximum speed is 180 km / hour; the weight has risen up to 2,480 kg, 130 kg more than the S 01 sedan. For the realization of these prototypes, Sony has used a long series of partner among which classic automotive names stand out: Bosch, Continental, Valeo, ZF, the Hungarian startup specialist in autonomous driving AIMotive, Elektrobit Automotive (spinoff of Continental for automotive software), the aforementioned Vodafone, HERE for electronic maps, Nvidia, Blackberry / QNX and Qualcomm.