Another infidelity? Eduin Caz would have cheated on his wife with a trans woman

It seems that the subject of the infidelities of Eduin Caz it does not have an end. The vocalist of Firm Group again generated controversy in social networks, after a new accusation against him emerged, in which he is accused of another alleged infidelity to his wife, Daisy Anahy.

According to what was revealed by the Instagram account of the “Gossip no Like” program, a user named “La Teletuby” announced that the interpreter of “En tu perra vida” had a relationship with a transgender woman named Dailine.

The media assures that the young woman, who currently lives in Tijuana, Baja California, where the artist is from, showed her friends two photographs of the singer in a hotel with her. That is why within that community, many spoke of the relationship he had with daily.

Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme. Photo: Instagram

“They are confirming to me that Eduin was not only unfaithful with the girl in the video, but with a famous and beautiful, by the way, trans girl named Dailine, originally from Sinaloa, during 2019 and 2020”, was the text that was published by means of of Instagram stories.

Among the information that was released, it is also ensured that this rumor around Eduin Caz It is not new among the trans community, since Dailine’s photographs are from two years ago, but she did not want to publish them because of the love she felt for the musician.

“There is more evidence of what happened that will be made public at any time, perhaps days or months, but if there is, there is. Although they say they ended on good terms, “the publication reads.