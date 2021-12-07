another injury and Spalletti has fewer and fewer rotations

December risks becoming a nightmare for Napoli. The group of Luciano Spalletti continues to be massacred by injuries and the situation risks worsening because every missing piece puts at risk other elements forced to overtime and also subtracts a change on the bench in order to prevent the many overloads for close matches. Currently in the pits there are Osimhen, Anguissa, Koulibaly, Fabian, Manolas and Insigne, but the match against Atalanta has left Spalletti and the medical staff with another problem.

Out Anguissa, Fabian and with Demme returning, also ko Lobotka

The Slovakian is the perfect example of the dominoes that have been triggered in different roles at Napoli. With Anguissa and Fabian out, Demme on his return from Covid and not yet at his best, Lobotka was forced to take a minute that put him at risk: just when he seemed to have taken the team by the hand – without him it even went out. the light in phrasing against Atalanta – he remedied a muscle problem that should put him out for the next matches by limiting Spalletti’s choices in an already decimated department.

The closest indents and second lines

Important indications will arrive today at the resumption. Insigne and Manolas could join the group, perhaps not Fabian yet, but on Thursday they will hardly be risked against Leicester and could only warm up the engines in view of Empoli. For the rest, there are no other Azzurri close to returning and the only positive notes for Spalletti are the good performances of Malcuit and Juan Jesus and the excellent entry of the returning Ounas, who add changes to be able to preserve the players with greater minutes by avoiding lengthening. further the list of unavailable.