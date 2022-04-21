Entertainment

Another lawsuit for Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio, one of the most popular Spanish-speaking pop singers, was sued again by her former partner Gerardo Bazua, father of his minor son Eros, who requests full custody of the minor. This comes up in the middle of the tour “Perrísimas Tour” who is carrying Paulina next to Alejandra Guzman to appear in several cities of USA.

