Another lawsuit for Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio, one of the most popular Spanish-speaking pop singers, was sued again by her former partner Gerardo Bazua, father of his minor son Eros, who requests full custody of the minor. This comes up in the middle of the tour “Perrísimas Tour” who is carrying Paulina next to Alejandra Guzman to appear in several cities of USA.

The program “window” from Aztec TV agreed to the documents of Bazúa’s lawsuit, who apparently no longer wants to share custody of his son with the singer. In this way, he asked the Miami Family Court to grant him full custody of his 5-year-old son Eros, arguing that Rubio has caused the child’s school delay due to his constant absences from class, as well as, for having taken out of the country without warning.

Gerardo Bzúa pointed out in his lawsuit that the artist has no interest in the child’s academic needs, since he does not attend classes regularly, and this has affected his performance, to the point that he was sent back to kindergarten. On the other hand, he also requested to keep Eros’s passport, since Paulina would have taken him out of the country without prior notice, and that he be informed five days in advance of the trips that his son may make.

Bazua case

It is not the first time that Paulina Rubio and Gerardo Bazúa are in a legal dispute over their son, and that last year the father won a lawsuit requesting to see his son for more than 20 minutes, time that he had been assigned to be with the little one. . The couple did not marry, so they do not have the surname Bazúa, this allowed total custody to remain in the hands of the “Golden Girl”. At that time Gerardo had also requested that he be paid compensation, child support and life insurance. Gerardo Bazúa won this lawsuit, however, he signed a confidentiality agreement by which he cannot reveal information about the terms they reached.

Colate case

A few weeks ago it became known that Paulina was being sued by the Spanish businessman Nicolás Vallejos, known as Colate, in the same Miami courts, to obtain full custody of Andrea Nicolás, their son. According to the document, the reasons for the lawsuit are linked to the fact that the minor contracted covid-19 and was not properly treated by the singer. As well as, something similar to Bazúa, for a letter received from the school where her son attends where the singer is asked to be more conscientious with the child’s assistance.