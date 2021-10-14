News

another look at Batman (Ben Affleck) on the Batmoto with new photos from the set

New photos online from The Flash set, showing Ben Affleck’s Batman stunt double on the Bat-bike.

After more than sixty years from its creation, finally the character of Barry Allen, known with the superhero identity of Flash, will have a starring film, out November 4, 2022, directed by Andy Muschietti (director of IT and its sequel), starring Ezra Miller, who has already taken on the role of the character in the cameo in Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and in the television event Crisis on Infinite Earths, and was one of the protagonists in Justice League and especially in its original version released in March 2021: Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In the last few hours, more photos from the set have leaked online, showing the stunt double Ben Affleck with the Batman costume while driving there Batmoto!

Thanks to these photos, we can take a look in detail at the costume of the Dark Knight, which is not really new (as several fans hypothesized), but recalls the Tactical Suit, the armor seen in Justice League, complete with “glasses”.

The story of The Flash will not just follow a normal adventure on the character, but will potentially go to present us with a historical event regarding the cinematography taken from the DC Comics comics, making a Flash a journey into the multiverse, including the Batman of his land played by Ben Affleck, but also the historian dark Knight played by Michael Keaton in the Tim Burton films (of which we saw part of the costume in a photo released by the film’s director, and was later spotted as Bruce Wayne on set), and an unprecedented one Supergirl interpreted by Sasha Calle, (whose logo we saw in the same way as Keaton’s, with later a sighting on the set), all inspired by the popular comic saga Flashpoint and paying homage to the history of DC in cinema. Furthermore the Scarlet Sprinter will be wearing a new costume created by Bruce Wayne (it is unclear whether Affleck or Keaton), of which the director showed the symbol and part of the chest in a photo of the director (and was seen in fellow Iris West on the set).

