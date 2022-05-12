Entertainment

Another look of Zendaya that became a trend

The first months of the year are a luxury for fashion lovers. Ceremonies, shows, award ceremonies and, in all of them, the great protagonist is always the long-awaited red carpet. There parade the looks and dresses that will be talked about for weeks. So it happened with Zendaya last March during the Oscar Awards, who with a splendid outfit but with simple details, captivated the youngest on the other side of the screen and gave an excellent idea to attend a graduation party and be the center of the looks.

The red carpet has always been a great source of inspiration. And, once again, we are witnesses of it. The outfit used by the protagonist of euphoria, Made up of an original short satin white shirt and a flowing, high-waisted skirt with a train and sequins, it fell in love with thousands of people, but above all with its fans. This design was signed Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino Haute Couture.

