Another look of Zendaya that became a trend

The first months of the year are a luxury for fashion lovers. Ceremonies, shows, award ceremonies and, in all of them, the great protagonist is always the long-awaited red carpet. There parade the looks and dresses that will be talked about for weeks. So it happened with Zendaya last March during the Oscar Awards, who with a splendid outfit but with simple details, captivated the youngest on the other side of the screen and gave an excellent idea to attend a graduation party and be the center of the looks.

The red carpet has always been a great source of inspiration. And, once again, we are witnesses of it. The outfit used by the protagonist of euphoria, Made up of an original short satin white shirt and a flowing, high-waisted skirt with a train and sequins, it fell in love with thousands of people, but above all with its fans. This design was signed Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino Haute Couture.

Zendaya at the Oscars.

This set became a trend because it inspired in a very successful way Katie Melzer, a young American athlete who starred in the latest viral story on social networks. For her high school prom, she decided to recreate the outfit of Zendaya in such a precise way that the result even conquered the actress herself. It is that, in her outfit, she did not lack a single detail.

Katie Melzer wearing the Zendaya look.

the now popular Katy opted for a skirt very similar to that of the actress, also with silver sequins, but without the extra long tail that the original design had. On top of it, she wore a satin blouse, transforming it into a chic crop top model that looked amazingly like hers. Zendaya. Finally, he wanted to perfect the recreation by adding several bracelets on the forearms, like the ones worn by the interpreter and a matching silver necklace with the complete outfit.

The actress is not only much loved for the incredible roles she plays that cross the screen, she also gained a lot of popularity after making her relationship with Tom Holland and, now, her fans practically look at her with a magnifying glass because she perceives very well the details that enhance her face and her figure and, lately, she has not failed. And you, what are you going to wear to the next party? Would you dare to look Zendaya?