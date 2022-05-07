Another major reform: from health education to “healthy” education

by Micaela Naccarato

Dear Director,

the tremendous Covid-19 experience, lived by the whole world, has introduced a new way of conceiving the welfare welfare, to be considered by now also gross of non-contributory pensions, to be recoded – for example – from an accompanying check into services to be acquired, perhaps, by voucher expendable in the Ssn.

This has arisen from the need to ensure the protection of one’s health for the human person, meaning both one’s well-being and the better living of one’s sickness. The latter, up to the point of accepting the serious states of irreversible morbidity often leading to the end of life.

With Covid still running, albeit slowed down, it was therefore necessary to give gas to the reform of enjoyable assistance. The 2015 Ministerial Decree 70 has begun to be followed up, also in the process of being amended (see QS 22 October 2021), referring to hospital assistance, to end up with the so-called Ministerial Decree 71 relating to territorial assistance, still “in the changing rooms”, initiated to the conclusion with an unusual procedure and of dubious constitutionality, given the non-completion of the State-Regions Agreement, the request for the State-Regions Agreement has not been finalized (see QS 20 April).

To remedy this, the Government decided to approve a resolution on 21 April 2020 – the same day as the non-agreement determined by the Campania Region’s vote against – by the same withholding the maximum concertative event and therefore preliminary to the adoption of the planned Dpcm (yes see QS 3 May).

Having said this, it is necessary to understand what will happen both in the defining phase of the aforementioned Ministerial Decree 71 and in the implementation phase.

Above all, the question arises of the approach of demand towards healthy supply. A good health organization is characterized, in fact, not only by the organization made available to users but by the ability of the latter to know how to take advantage of it, to the point of enjoying the best quality of delivery. All this leads to the construction of a correct content of the application towards which a good execution of primary medicine contributes considerably, of that ensured by the so-called family doctors, whether they are general practitioners or paediatricians of free choice. Obviously, all this is intended to achieve the best knowledge of what the human person needs to live well their existence and, therefore, of their families.

In order to guarantee such unavoidable knowledge of oneself, in relation to the supply availability of Lea’s, healthy education assumes an important role, not health because it is aimed above all at maintaining the state of well-being which the Constitution assigns to the legislator the obligation to protection in mind of art. 32 of the Constitution. With this, reserving the right to ensure social security measures / assistance to the needy and to all those able to provide them, providing in this regard the solidarity interventions referred to in art. 38 of the Constitution

This new concept of health has undoubtedly given rise to the need for a redefinition of health education, a need that has not always found a way to translate into training intervention aimed at the population as a whole and because often the basic requests do not find the institutional way through which to express oneself and be satisfied, both because the cultural renewal is struggling to establish itself with respect to the old cultural and management models hegemonized by traditional medicine.

However, with the legislative spaces available, especially those of an interdisciplinary nature that involve various implementation areas, all this has become possible. Better, they have become practicable, in a capillary way, lines of training interventions and ad hoc programming, to be practiced on the most favorable and optimal institutional terrain: that of compulsory schooling, including in this also the nursery school.

In this regard, it is almost superfluous to affirm the need for health education to be produced in schools, inserting itself like other training interventions to develop topics and induce attitudes and practices through which the individual and the community learn to defend and maintain the precious asset. of health.

The didactic spaces through which the educational action can be carried out are many and can even find the possibility of an interdisciplinary approach, as mentioned, with the other contents of the school curricula. In this regard, it is however essential that the conception and planning of a health education program does not assume the traditional separateness that distinguishes the educational relationship in the school.

That error of hypothesis that leads to suppose that everything takes place in the classrooms keeping in mind only the internal point of view of them, but on the contrary aims at overcoming that separateness by deeply involving operators and teachers, families, technicians, doctors, the active forces present in the territory considered in a collaboration relationship.

To achieve this co-presence, legislative instruments and bodies already active in the school and in the social and health system can be used, in order to bring out the real needs of the population from the broader participation and to give rise to active and proactive attitudes in defense of health and in favor of health education.

Micaela Naccarato lawyer

Cosenza Hospital

05 May 2022

