Another miner alone wins $ 536,000 in Ethereum

Source: AdobeStock / Victority

THE miner on their own they got off to a great start this year. Monday, a miner of Ethereum (ETH) alone with an average hashrate capacity of 2.19 Giga hash per second (GH / s) won a blocking competition on the Ethereum blockchain and earned a reward of 168 ETH, currently worth around 536,000 USD.

The miner is part of the 2miners cryptocurrency mining pool

The lucky miner, who apparently started the mining alone on December 23, is part of the mining pool of cryptocurrencies 2miners. The pool allows users to choose from more than a dozen altcoins and mine alone or by joining a pool for graphics processing units (GPUs) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining rigs.

Two Bitcoin miners added a new block

As reported, last week two Bitcoin (BTC) miners alone defied huge odds and added a new block to the Bitcoin network, securing the block reward of BTC 6.25 each. The miners were part of a nicknamed mining pool Only CK.

The CEO of Solo CK, Con Kolivas, he tweeted: “Yes, this is insane luck at work and a very unusual event.”

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– Tesla or Norton 360 antivirus for BTC and ETH mining

– Jack Dorsey: Block will launch Bitcoin mining system

– Bitcoin and Mining 2022: new locations, technologies and actors

– Bitcoin: hashrate will double in 2022

– Polygon implements the Ethereum EIP 1559 update

– Hacker steals USD 15m from Crypto.com, analysts say