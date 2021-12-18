Another move for the medical department: this is the ninth time in two years

Regional councilor Claudio Muzio complains of illogical choices and a lack of planning in the management of non-Covid departments

“The return of the onco-pneumo-haematological medicine (OPE) department of the Sestri Levante hospital on the third floor of the hospital with 20 beds is now certain and imminent. In October, with a question to the regional council, I expressed my concerns at the time of moving this department to the fourth floor, not only for the consequent reduction in space, in particular as regards the needs of patients and operators, but also due to its proximity to the Covid-19 buffer department. In my Question I pointed out these critical issues by recalling that, according to the provisions of the current Incremental hospital plan to deal with the Covid emergency, the fourth floor of the Sestri Levante hospital would be destined, with the exacerbation of the pandemic, to be converted into an exclusively dedicated area. to the treatment of Sars-Cov-2 patients. The shift in October was therefore absolutely avoidable. It was a wrong choice which is now being remedied under the weight of events ”. This is what the regional councilor declares Claudio Muzio, leader of Forza Italia and member of the Health Commission.

“Illogical choices”

“This umpteenth transfer of OPE medicine is the ninth in twenty months. If it is true that since March 2020 we have been in an emergency situation due to Covid, it is equally true that this cannot justify illogical choices and the lack, if not the absence, of planning in the management of non-Covid departments “, continues Muzio . “Moving from one floor to another costs a lot not only in economic terms, but also in terms of inconvenience for staff and patients”.

“My Question, discussed in the Regional Council on 19 October, was given a reassuring answer, in defense of the choice to bring OPE medicine to the fourth floor. In my reply in the classroom – the leader of Forza Italia continues – I had expressed my concerns and, through the councilor, I had invited the ASL4 management to speak with the operators and patients to check if the reassurances were reflected in the reality. More than two months passed before a decision was taken, moreover as a result of a note from Alisa, that could and should have been taken promptly even then, also because in these 60 days the increase in hospitalizations due to Covid has not only involved the return of the buffer department to the red area, but also critical issues in the management of the separation of paths. All this could and should have been avoided ”, he concludes.