Another murder of a girl that could have been prevented. The culprits of Erika’s death.

Little Erica’s Killer I’ve been harassing girls for years. And they weren’t just compliments or obscene words on the street. Some tried put a plastic bag on your head, presumably to stun and kidnap them. Several of those victims denounced. And, in all cases, the judges let Igor P. go free, the 32-year-old Moldovan who this week stabbed to death a 14-year-old girl whom he also harassed.

Erika’s classmates, shocked by her murder.

Lucyanother young woman from the area, has recounted on her Twitter profile that in 2019 Erika’s killer tried to put a bag over her head, but that at trial it was considered that it was only a minor offense -verbal harassment- by not being able to put the bag on him. Since then, she continues, several young women have been victims of the same man, and they warned and helped each other because they were afraid. No one ever saw any danger.

Justice failed again.

Until he has killed they have not heeded the calls for help.

Igor P. has murdered Erika, allegedly, stabbing her to death on the landing of her house. For twenty days he had lived in the same building as the little girl and had become obsessed with her. He had no criminal record but there were complaints of sexual harassment of other girls. Complaints that no one paid attention to. Mild crime. Mild crime. Mild crime. And to the street.

Until he has murdered.

And there is no turning back and nothing will bring that little girl back to life.

So that later you say that women are not in danger. The girls are not in danger. There are loose men out there -and stop saying that we accuse all of you, well, you know that’s not the case-, I repeat, there are loose men who see women as objects. Things of your property, or for your pleasure. And that they consider that they can do with them what they want. How many do they have to report for guys like Igor P. to be arrested and put in jail?