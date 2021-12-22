Another newspaper guru: I’ve had enough … you?

Until recently, we read and listened to parascientific, paranormal, certainly para-intelligent news about almost everything. From reptilians, to aliens, knights of Veii, digested, indigestible, various priories, pseudo lunar landings, gomblottists of every order and degree. Not bad, even folklore, many will say. He read and smiled.

Not anymore. I have had enough, I have reached the limit of endurance. By invoking the more than legitimate principle of freedom of speech, we have arrived at the horror of the idiots of error. The nonsense of the past has taken on a criminal dimension. The diffusion of fake news, imaginative interpretations and senseless advice unleashed by Covid-19.

More attention could be expected to limit access to the media stage of various gurus, sorcerers and the like with suspected brain damage. But no. See the Corriere della Sera of last December 17. The deeds and deeds of such are told Marco Celada, originally “Cybernetic Physicist”, who, by repenting, has turned into an “Astrological Coach”: he reads the energies of a person and relates them to those of the external world that feed us.

The human being – explains Celada – lives because it produces energy, but it is never enough for him. If it didn’t recharge it periodically, it would become a stone. The ineffable astro-cybernetic also states that we receive this energy at birth and we memorize it at every birthday, absorbing it from the air, from photons, from the movement of the planets, from dark matter. But it must be tidy: if it is messy, it hurts us. True we need energy. But, excellent Celada, if we didn’t recharge it periodically, you won’t become stones, but dust. Without energy we die, of course we recharge and consume it. Not once a year for the birthday, but three times a day, every day. We undergo a complex ritual, also with social and cultural value, which takes the name of breakfast, lunch and dinner. Occasionally we also have a snack and an aperitif, if you are sufficiently wealthy. You try to support yourself by drinking photons and chewing on dark matter. We chew and eat, we also go to the bathroom.

This gentleman claims to have foreseen the pandemic seven years in advance. Apart from the fact that we cannot speak of prediction, but in the case of divination, prophecy, reading of offal of various animals, he nevertheless said: “From 2015 to 2021 there will be the most negative period of this century. More than war, the emergency will be environmental and health, with the outbreak of very aggressive epidemics“. It would be interesting to know why he ruled out the possibility of a world conflict.

However, to declare that in the next six years something will happen that far more serious subjects have already talked about is it making a prediction? We thank the update that he brings to his “prediction” by stating to the rightly ironic interviewer: “From February to May (2022, nda), the planetary cyclical index will reach the peak of negativity, a situation that will never repeat itself in the course of this century. But from June we will begin to get out of it “. And thanks I don’t say what. Do you want to see that in June, with the summer, the situation improves? Admirable.

The planetary cyclic index is, according to him, “a sort of electrocardiogram of the Earth. The sinusoid is obtained by calculating the distances of the planets between them. When they move away, the cycle is positive; when they get close, it is negative ”. Celada explains: “The average value of the distance from the Earth is equivalent to a biorhythm. We are talking about a trigonometric calculation. Astrological, not astronomical. In the 360 ​​degrees of the zodiac, the planets today are all clustered in the range of 100-120 degrees, so the planetary cyclic index is low. A great misfortune. But it also has a positive side. The acceleration of scientific research on DNA and RNA, driven by the need to find vaccines against coronavirus variants, will lead to new drugs for the treatment of tumors in 2022 “. It is not known what is the astrological trigonometric calculus. If he then mentioned that there are dozens of protocols for the treatment and cure of cancer, based among other things on gene therapy, immunotherapy, immunotherapeutic vaccines, bacterial therapies, genetically modified viruses (PVS. RIPO), would have made a better impression. Celada, a piece of advice: get informed before making “predictions”. Also because I am better.

Hold fast. I formulate to you, using the spasmic combination of cosmic interstitial hemorrhoid flows, the “forecast” of the weather for March 20, 2022, wherever you are on that date in the world. Take note and check in due course: “In truth, I tell you the truth that the weather will generally be overcast, with ample spells and the possibility of local showers”. Easy right? Just combine all possible options in an elegant way, with the right terminology And that’s it. I await comments for March 21, 2022.

Mr. Celada also advises to devote himself intensively to travel, because the recharge on the day of the birthday can only take place in a specific place that must be calculated using active astrology (what it is we do not know), obviously by him. As an example, he cites his personal case and how he went out to blow out the candles of his last 27 birthdays in Milan, Lampedusa, Otranto, Merida, Ixtapa and Acapulco, Mexico. Not to mention Kangerlussuaq, 5oo inhabitants, in Greenland, Boston, Rodrigues in Mauritius, Van in Turkey, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Bombay, Agadir, Bíldudalur in Iceland, Auckland, Seoul, Malé in the Maldives, Kodiak, Alaska. For his next birthday he will have to return to Adak, in the Aleutian archipelago. He says he’ll need a private flight. Poor, how much you bang, even expensive for a birthday. Oh yeah. I forgot. If it doesn’t work, it won’t charge.

I spare you the evaluations and comments that the excellent Celada makes on the men and women of the country’s politics. Always use the same trick: take a couple of points known to everyone and justify them with esoteric and pseudo-scientific elements. Celada’s job as an Astrological Coach is to train managers: he follows them in their careers, helps them with astrology to make the right decisions. I begin to guess the causes of the continuous deterioration of the Italian economic system.

It claims to have a thousand clients, including twenty senior executives. Celada, a question: what are the other 980s doing? He says that among his clients three companies are also included. Celada, another question: since the name recalls the stars, is there also Stellantis? It would explain a lot of things… I’m kidding, of course.

Celada, I don’t want to. Everyone, even you, must have the opportunity to do what they want, in compliance with the laws in force, by paying taxes. If anyone wants to believe what you are saying, nothing to complain, go ahead. But in an honest way. Don’t go and tell us that yours is science, where nothing is left to interpretation, where everything is entrusted to mathematical calculation. Not only does he talk nonsense, but he shows that he has no understanding whatsoever what science is. There are disciplines where if you behave badly, not respecting ethical and professional values, you are disqualified, excluded from the possibility of exercising. It happens to doctors, architects, engineers, lawyers. Reading his statements and interviews I wonder why it doesn’t happen to physicists too.

Being an Astrological Coach is your choice, but leave the physics alone. His graduation should be canceled. Did you notice that I never gave you the title of doctor?