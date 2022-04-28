Another official journalist leaves Cuba: ‘I started to leave when I knew I was a spokesperson for lies’

Radio Rebelde announcer and journalist for the television Information System Amanda Toirac left Cuba and so he made it known in a publication on his Facebook profile in which he admitted having been a “spokeswoman for lies on a radio station”, without specifying where he is at the moment.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve deleted this text. I’ve been trying for a while to find the words I need to say, the right ones, the hard ones. The day I left Cuba I tried to take this photo to remember and I swear I thought I was smiling“He started his post.

According to Toirac, The day he left Cuba, he discovered that he had already left for some time, “little by little, since July 11” of last year.

“I started to leave when it was proposed to repress my countrymen, and once I refused to do so, I saw the true face of the monster they have turned my country into. A country that fell before my eyes, a country that only existed in my head,” she said.

“I started to leave when I knew that I was a spokesperson for lies on a radio station. I was embarrassed to know that people would hear that it was the announcer Amanda Toirac who was reading this. What we all know is not true. And I was lending myself to that. I started to leave when I discovered myself complicit and dishonest. And I couldn’t feel like this anymore“, he added.

“I no longer want to have to speak softly when it comes to the Government. I don’t want any more MLC. I don’t want more oil at 700 pesos or a bag of milk at 1,200. I do not want more Homeland or Death. I don’t want any more moringa, or ostrich, or cockroach milk, or Viva la Salchicha. I do not want any more Alma mater without Armando. I don’t want any more dictator of my heart“, wrote.

“I never wanted to leave. A part of me stayed there, in that country that is collapsing, but that I love so much.. I’m not happy. I leave my grandpa. To my friends. She left that hug that tasted like goodbye. I leave my sea I leave that love that pierced my chest. I give up everything I fought for. I leave my home, my memories. My whole life. I left Cuba. I cry“, he claimed.

In the words of the young announcer, “there is no jungle, no river, no desert, no border”, in which she does not wonder if she did the right thing.

“There isn’t a day that doesn’t hurt. God bless all of us who went out in search of our dreams, and give peace to those who lost their lives trying to fulfill them. May the day come when a post like this is not necessary. long live free cuba“, he concluded.

Toirac studied Theater Art at the Higher Institute of Art in Havana and graduated with a degree in Communication and Journalism from the University of Havana.

In the young woman’s post, the Cuban humorist Diego Álvarez, Cortico from Kicking the can, was surprised: “Ñooo! I was left with a bowl full of croquettes at the door of your house. They told me that you went out to make arrangements. Now I read that the action is very long! Good! I will eat these croquettes for you. Good luck !”

“Sister here are many of us who love you and who will watch over your memories. Do not be discouraged, there are hard decisions in life that are yes or yes. move on with your new life, that although it will always be tied to the previous one, it does not stop being new and lives! Live what you set out to do and live for those we can’t, or don’t dare or simply don’t want. live heart! A kiss and my best wishes always. It goes without saying that I will always be here for you,” said another follower.

“It is never too late to free yourself from so many double standards that eat the soul of this nation. It is never too late to regain honesty and get out of so many lies. You are free,” another user told her, although some accused her of being an “infiltrator” and a “repentant communist.”

Although Amanda Toirac does not specify if she arrived in Florida, spokespersons and journalists linked to official Cuban propaganda are increasingly finding refuge in the United States.

The most recent case is that of Maray Suárez, from NTV reporter to emotional coach in Miami.

In mid-March, the young announcer for the official radio station Radio Rebelde and television presenter Alejandro Quintana Morales announced through his social networks that he had arrived in the country where he could “feel free.”

His departure came just a week after the departure from the country of Yunior Smith Rodríguez, a journalist and former host of the Noticiero Estelar on state television, was made public.

Cuba experiences its largest exodus in 25 years, started after the Government opened the airports to commercial flights in November 2021 and Nicaragua, a political ally of Havana, exempted Cubans from visas. Since then, tens of thousands of people use this route to reach and cross the southern border of the United States.