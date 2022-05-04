Another Olympic champion LEFT the Cuban delegation in Mexico – SwingComplete

By SwingCompleto/ contacts@swingcompleto.com

On the eve of the official start of the Pan American Wrestling Championship in Acapulco 2022 on May 5, the Cuban delegation arrived on Mexican soil this Tuesday, May 3 with a total of 18 athletes.

In the afternoon itself, one of the coaches present revealed the abandonment of one of the main Cuban figures who would be part of the tournament. Santiago’s Ismael Borrero of the Greco-Roman style escaped prior to training for the event.

Borrero, gold in Rio de Janeiro 2016, is the second Cuban Olympic champion who leaves the delegation in Mexico in less than three months, the previous one was the canoeist Fernando Jorge of the C2-1000 modality who reached the gold medal together with Serguey Torres in Tokyo 2020.

Acapulco 2022 included the two-time Cuban world champion among its main star fighters along with fellow North American Olympic champions Jordan Burroughs and Helen Maroulis.

Ismael also has three consecutive Pan American Championships in his record (2012, 2013 and 2014). His dismissal was described by the official press as “serious indiscipline” and joins a great wave of escapes of Cuban athletes of different modalities.