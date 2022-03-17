Another one: deputy Rafael Castillo resigns from the PLD

The deputy for the Santo Domingo province, Raphael Castleannounced his irrevocable resignation from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) after 28 years of political militancy, due to what the Political Committee of that organization assures, “it has become a club of rich friends who do not seek anything other than to protect each other.”

In addition, he affirms that because the purple party is mute and has timidly and secretively assumed its role as the opposition party, it seems more an ally of the Government than of the people.

He believes that by displaying that supposed posture the PLD he is doing nothing to become an option for the future, nor to “repair his brand” to return to power in 2024.

The legislator offered a press conference in the Chamber of Deputies, accompanied by councilor Walquiria Medina, the member of the central committee, Ramón de los Santos and other leaders of the PLD that he also reported resigning from that party along with more than 700 presidents of intermediate committees, who in recent days have expressed their decision to him.

Castillo argued that he will be in a process of reflection on his political future and that any decision will be made known later.

He questioned the confused and disorganized role that is assigned to the block of deputies of the PLDwhich are authorized to vote for all types of loans or for all types of trusts, allegedly, regardless of the consequences that those actions will have for society.

In addition, he specified that with the José Joaquín Bidó Medina congress he had the hope that the PLD would be transformed but that the three decisions that were adopted to benefit the Political Committee instead of benefiting the bases of that party.

He said that new statutes were drafted, the central committee was ratified with the sole purpose of choosing “in quotes” the Political Committee as a way to create a kind of protective shield for itself.

“Since the very day that the Political Committee was chosen, the work of the congress was paralyzed, abandoning the renewal of the provincial and municipal directorates, the intermediate committees and the base committees, also abandoning the party’s base to its fate,” he analyzed.

He affirmed that all those facts that he exposed show that a silent and hidden party is not interested in repairing its mark to return to power in the year 2024.

Deputy Castillo announced his letter of resignation, addressed to the president of the PLDDanilo Medina and his general secretary, Charlie Mariotti, who was received on March 14.

In the letter, he said that for his loyalty as a friend, he will always be grateful to those who supported him in constituency No. 2 of Santo Domingo East and assumed his projects during 28 years of political career, until he became the most voted deputy in 2020. .

He assured that he will continue to assume his commitment and responsibility as a legislator, working hard in favor of the citizens of the constituency he represents.

In recent months, more than 10 congressmen have resigned from the PLD and most have become part of the People’s Force.