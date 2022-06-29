another polka dot dress for a walk through the Granja de San Ildefonso

It has been to see the Queen Letizia (49 years old) on the morning of this Wednesday, June 29 at Granja de San Ildefonso and remind us of the film beautiful woman. The film starring Julia Roberts (54) has several dresses that have gone down in the history of fashion and cinema and among them is the one with brown polka dots that the actress uses to accompany Richard Gere (72) to the pole. Although Letizia was missing her hat, a detail that we would have loved, the design that she has chosen to host the first ladies of NATO, has taken us directly to the film.

Leaving aside this cinematographic reference, the wife of Felipe VI (54) has begun her role as hostess this Wednesday in Segovia. She has impressed us a lot as she has waited for her guests at the door of the Real Sitio de la Granja, as if she were her house, as if she were in Zarzuela. It is true that for today, being a National Heritage, she is going to be like her home, but we have never seen her like this.

The point is that for today’s important appointment, in which will accompany the first ladies of NATO In a pleasant visit to the Farm and its Royal Glass Factory, the Queen has returned to choose the print Made in Spain par excellence, moles and also a design made in our country. It is a new dress signed by the Spanish Laura Bernalcutting measure in colored viscose fabric taupe with embroidered polka dots. We love the lapel collar and of course the fitted waist with a matching lined belt. She has side pockets, which we women always like when we don’t know what to do with our hands, and she has a price of 259 euros.

Queen Letizia has worn a dress by the firm Laura Bernal.

We are not at all surprised that the wife of the President of the United States, Jill Biden (71), has fallen in love with Spanish espadrilles because they are, of course, the perfect footwear for summer. The Queen, who is addicted to these sandals, has combined them this day with the ecru polka dot dress and they are ideal.

With a look like the one from this morning, the hairstyle that suited her best was, without a doubt, loose hair, and that’s how she wore it with a simple parting in the middle.

As for the jewels, they have been in a discreet format, nothing to do with the wonderful chatons on Tuesday night at the Royal Palace. Letizia has worn the TOUS wild pearl earrings that have been in her jewelry box for many years and the one that she already seems to have tattooed, the Karen Hallam ring.

For the appointment at Granja de San Ildefonso, the Queen has decided to bring a bag and has done so by betting on a Spanish firm that she had never carried before, Heden. It is the Shoulder model, in mini size, with draped skin. This firm made in Spain makes all its models in Ubrique in an artisanal way. It can be purchased on its website and costs 930 euros.

