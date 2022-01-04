Sports

another positive footballer at Covid 19, the statement

Latest news about Milan and the Covid 19 positive footballers. The infected among the Serie A footballers at Covid 19 continue to rise dramatically, now also another Milan player from Pioli

Latest news about Milan and positive footballers at Covid 19. The infected among Serie A footballers at Covid 19 continue to rise dramatically, now also another Milan player from Pioli.

Milan: another positive footballer at Covid 19, the statement

Comes directly to the Milan official site the press release regarding the positivity of another footballer at Covid 19:

“B.C Milan reports that Ciprian Tatarusanu tested positive for a molecular swab carried out at home. Ciprian – continues the note – is well and will continue the quarantine period according to the instructions received from the health authorities “.

