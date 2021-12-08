Another postponement to February 2022, as if that were not enough (and Star Wars has to do with it)

The month of February next year is proving to be so full of releases (many of which postponements of titles previously scheduled for 2021), that we have now almost completely lost count: now, a themed project is added to the list of postponements Star Wars.

Undoubtedly, the postponement of Elden Ring, although there are plenty of games postponed to 2022.

Suffice it to note how, in the same month, there will be two triple A’s of relief as Elden Ring And Horizon Forbidden West within a week.

Not to mention that, together with all that there will be to play (and it is no small thing), in February 2022 we will also have to find the place for The Division 2 by Ubisoft.

Now, too Star Wars The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith, the eighth expansion of the famous MMO from EA and BioWare, has decided to join the merry company (via GameSpot).

The new release date is now set for February 25, 2022. The director of the project Keith Kanneg explained on the game’s official website that Legacy of the Sith it’s something the team has been working on for quite a while, although it seems clear that developers need a little more time.

Kanneg also explained that at the moment they are focusing their efforts on additional tests on the areas that have changed throughout the game, to offer the experience that the user deserves.

Legacy of the Sith will be set on the new planet Manaan, which hosts a massive military campaign with the aim of conquering extra land for your faction.

The level cap has been raised to 80, plus a new one will also be introduced Flashpoint on the planet Elom, with an additional operation for players to complete.

Always talking about Star Wars, have you read that it may be time to discover a new video game dedicated to the saga?

After all, the saga has shown itself in the last with the remarkable Star Wars Squadrons released last year, although this is not enough to appease the desire for distant galaxies far away.

This doesn’t seem likely to stop Electronic Arts’ efforts on intellectual property, however.