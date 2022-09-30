Another puzzling reaction from Joe Biden after the tribute to a dead congresswoman in the United States

Joe Biden he again starred in a baffling one-act episode at the White House. The conference “Hunger, food and health” was marked from the beginning by Jackie Walorskya congresswoman who died in early august and that militated the organization of this day. Therefore, the president of the United States surprised everyone when, in the middle of his speech, he began to look for the woman in the audience: “Is Jackie here?”

Government leaders, academics and activists met this Wednesday in Washington to a day that Walorski could not attend. The former Republican congresswoman was one of the promoters of the conference, but tragically died in a car accident in his native Indiana on August 3, at the age of 58.

The star of the closing speeches was Biden, who took the stage and joked before returning to worrying about his mix-ups.

Joe Biden misled everyone by forgetting that a congresswoman died in August. Photo EFE

Then came his speech, in which the 79-year-old president (the oldest in US history) spoke about energy, prices and the central issue: malnutrition. “If you can’t feed your child, what else can matter?” the president asked. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of a preventable disease,” murmured later.

“I think we can use those advances to make the United States an even stronger and healthier nation”Biden highlighted the promises for a better state and lucidity.

Then, he moved on to the acknowledgments. “A number of you,” she addressed the audience, “know so much about it and are so committed to the cause.” He greeted representatives of both parties, Mike Braun, Cory Booker and also the late Jackie Walorski, whom he seemed to especially look for in the audience.

“Jackie is here? Where is Jackie?”Biden kept muttering, to the disbelief of many. “I thought I was going to be here”he lamented, disappointed.

His confusion competed equally with the big announcement this Wednesday: a fund of US $ 8,000 million contributed by the public and private sectors, with organizations ranging from hospitals to technology companies and actors in the food industry.

What did the White House spokeswoman say?

In the afternoon, at least half a dozen journalists wanted to ask the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, what had happened to Biden.

“I had her very much in mind” the spokeswoman limited herself to saying. “A lot of us have been through that particular moment, you know, where you have someone in mind and you call them.”

Faced with the insistence of the press, he was blunt: “I don’t see it as worrying.”

Jean-Pierre added that Biden was scheduled to meet this Friday with Walorski’s family, on the occasion of the signing of a law, to pay tribute to his “remarkable” fight against malnutrition.

Joe and Jill Biden had already sent their support to Walorski’s family last August, as soon as the news of the congresswoman’s death was known.

And, almost a preview of what would happen several weeks later, he announced that the day that took place this Wednesday would be marked by his memory.

“My team and I are planning a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health this fall that will be marked by his deep care for the needs of rural America“, Biden said in a statement.

