Another ranchón catches fire in Cuba, and there are two in ten days

The authorities of Minas de Matahambre, in Pinar del Río, reported a fire that destroyed a cabaret in that territorythe third such incident recognized by the Government in ten days.

According to the report of the local radio station Radio Minas, The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 16, when the Cabaret El Caney caught firewhich had been recently remodeled.

In the gallery of images published by the official media, the total destruction of the facility can be seen. According to the brief report, “forces from the Ministry of the Interior quantify the damage and investigate the causes of the incident.”

⚠️⚠️Another ranchón catches fire in Minas de Matahambre… it had been remodeled for a few days, the causes are not clear yet👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/NF1dCF1RHQ – Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) August 16, 2022

In the past few hours, videos and photos of the fire have circulated on social networks. Several of the Internet users who shared them assured that it was a premeditated act.

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment denounced that “unscrupulous citizens tried to destroy the Archive of the People’s Court of the municipality of Centro Habana”an intentional fire that had already been reported on social networks and the independent press and was claimed by The New Cuban Nation in Arms.

Likewise, on August 5, the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of the municipality of Rafael Freyre, in Holguinrecognized that A state-owned ranchón in that territory was sabotaged after unknown individuals set it on fire during the night.

In a note on his Facebook wall, the local government avoided mentioning the term “sabotage”. However, images that also circulated on social networks early in the day showed the installation on fire and a fire engine trying to put out the fire.

This was the first time that the authorities recognized a sabotage against state entities in recent months. However, in the midst of the long blackouts that have occurred throughout the country since June, images of alleged fires and stoning against stores in MLC or product warehouses that go viral are frequent.

Likewise, There are almost daily posters with anti-regime slogans in public places, as evidence of popular anger against the Governmentwhich is also verified in more than fifty documented protests in at least 13 provinces since mid-July, in which hundreds of people demand everything from the restoration of electricity to rights and democracy for all Cubans.