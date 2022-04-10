Entertainment

another record for Lionel Messi

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

Last night, PSG largely won (6-1) against Clermont. If Neymar and Mbappé both scored a hat-trick, Lionel Messi once again distinguished himself in the pass. The six-time Golden Ball was a triple decisive passer.

As Opta report, it’s the first time in Ligue 1 history that a player has achieved the feat of delivering three assists in two different games in the same season. In any case since 2006/2007, the period when Opta began to analyze the French championship. Lionel Messi currently occupies second place in the L1 top scorer rankings (13 assists in 20 games) behind Kylian Mbappé (14 assists in 28 games).

to summarize

As Opta report, it’s the first time in Ligue 1 history that a player has achieved the feat of delivering three assists in two different games in the same season. Lionel Messi currently occupies second place in the L1 top scorer rankings (13 assists in 20 games).

Writing

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘WeCrashed’: How Does Anne Hathaway’s Character Rebekah Neumann Relate To Gwyneth Paltrow?

4 mins ago

Lizarazu knocks out the MNM, the Harlem Globetrotters

6 mins ago

Gwen Stefani was the key to the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

16 mins ago

María Félix removed ribs, teeth and had a stutter: her secrets revealed

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button