another record for Lionel Messi

Last night, PSG largely won (6-1) against Clermont. If Neymar and Mbappé both scored a hat-trick, Lionel Messi once again distinguished himself in the pass. The six-time Golden Ball was a triple decisive passer.

As Opta report, it’s the first time in Ligue 1 history that a player has achieved the feat of delivering three assists in two different games in the same season. In any case since 2006/2007, the period when Opta began to analyze the French championship. Lionel Messi currently occupies second place in the L1 top scorer rankings (13 assists in 20 games) behind Kylian Mbappé (14 assists in 28 games).

2 – Lionel Messi is the first Ligue 1 player to provide three assists in two different games in the same season since Opta analyzed the competition (2006/07). Gifts. #CF63PSG pic.twitter.com/OAK8ASOsDP — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 9, 2022