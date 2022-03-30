Another relief in gasoline prices

Another relief in the prices of gasoline and diesel will be reflected in the stations that are refueled this Tuesday, reported the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO).

The drop will be up to six cents per liter in regular gasoline, seven cents in premium gasoline and up to eight cents in diesel.

Gasoline prices at the pump, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs. ( DACO )

This decrease is due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, which is the financial capital of China.

“The preventive measure in the face of a new coronavirus outbreak put a population of around 26 million inhabitants in confinement, which represents a significant decrease in the demand for fuel and, consequently, a temporary relief to the upward trend that the fuel economy maintained. crude oil worldwide,” DACO explained in a press release.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi yesterday presented an administration measure that would seek to suspend the collection of taxes on gasoline and diesel-oilwhile identifying the source of repayment.

The measure authorizes the Joint Underwriting Association to issue a dividend of $50 million and for the Department of the Treasury to impose a 50% contribution, which would generate $25 million, which is the estimated cost that the suspension of the collection of the excise tax would have. 45 days.