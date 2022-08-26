Another religious arrested for arms trafficking to Haiti

Santo Domingo, DR

Haitian authorities arrested the accountant of the Episcopal Church of Haiti for a case of arms and ammunition trafficking at the dock of the National Port Authority (APN), which involves the Church.

The Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste indicates that it learned from police sources that the arrest of accountant Jean Gilles Jean Mary took place on Tuesday, by agents of the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ).

“His arrest occurred after he signed, between 2017 and 2021, several documents authorizing the disbursement of funds from the Episcopal Church account to the account of an international arms trafficker, wanted by the DCPJ,” the newspaper indicates.

Jean Gilles Jean Mary is in custody waiting for her case to be brought before the judicial authorities, the newspaper reported.

The permanent committee of the Episcopal Church of Haiti, Anglican Communion, in a message on August 19, 2022, addressed to the clergy and the faithful, reaffirmed its cooperation with the authorities and indicated “that it will not guarantee the defense of any natural person, anyone whatever, persecuted, rightly or wrongly, in the context of this case.”

That message came 48 hours after the hearing and custody of Father Frantz Cole by the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) “for arms and ammunition trafficking, smuggling, tax evasion, tax fraud, crimes of enrichment and money laundering. proceeds of serious crimes.

Other arrests

The newspaper says that before Father Cole was arrested on Friday, July 15, the customs agent Gina JL Rolls, in charge of receiving on behalf of the Episcopal Church of Haiti at the Port-au-Prince customs the container in which there were weapons of war and ammunition, following a wanted notice for “illicit arms and ammunition trafficking operating on behalf of the Episcopal Church of Haiti.”

Partial inventory search of a container in the port of Port-au-Prince led to the seizure of 18 automatic weapons, including 6 AK-47s, Galils and M-4s, a 12-gauge rifle, four to six pistols, nearly 20,000 cartridges , 120 magazines of weapons of different calibers, according to what the government commissioner told the Nouvelliste in the court of first instance of the capital, Jacques Lafontant, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Miami Authorities

On the 17th, US officials said they have seen an increase in arms smuggling to Haiti and the Caribbean in recent months, and promised to step up efforts to combat the trade that is fueling violence and crime in the region.

The announcement comes after several bloody gang events in Haiti, including shootings in downtown Port-au-Prince.

KNOW MORE

Increase

“Not only have we seen a marked increase in the number of guns, but also a serious increase in the caliber and type of firearms being trafficked illegally,” said Anthony Salisbury, Special Agent in Charge of Miami Homeland Security Investigations. .

stop the flow

“We have stepped up our efforts to stem the flow of illicit weapons into Haiti and the Caribbean,” Salisbury added, flanked by officials from other agencies, including the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection.

Among the weapons seized bound for Haiti were handguns and a number of semi-automatic weapons, one of which officials identified as a sniper rifle.