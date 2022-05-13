another return of Nokia, but this one without so much nostalgia and with 200 megapixels

Share

Motorola and Xiaomi will not only be there, because Nokia is the next firm that is already behind the promising 200-megapixel Samsung HP1 sensor.

Since they have come back under the HMD Global umbrella, it seems that at Nokia there is always time to resurrect legendary mobilesprobably because the idea works even better for them than their Android smartphonescertainly abandoned and waiting for interesting news.

Not in vain, we have already seen the arrival of the Nokia 3310 4G and the Matrix mobile, the Nokia 8110, and although the Nordic firm flirted with the Xpress Music for a long time, it seems that finally the next to return to the ring will be the Nokia N73although in this case 100% redesigned as a smartphone of contemporary times.

The colleagues from SamMobile told us about it, following the trail of Chinese media, and as the most astute will already be wondering what a website specialized in Samsung is doing publishing this news, the interest is that Nokia would provide the new N73 with a 5-camera photographic system with the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that Motorola was going to release.

At Nokia they now want to resurrect their N line that brought together those first “smart” phones with Symbian, although this new Nokia N73 2022 would come with a completely new design and become a ‘premium’ smartphone with 5 cameras and a main sensor of 200 megapixels.

Nokia resurrects one of its most legendary phones with a renewed and elegant design

Bringing back the Nokia N series would make some sense, as these devices were once some of those early rudimentary smartphones that used Symbian to allow us to install applications and thus broaden the experience of feature phones then.

In any case, Nokia would not appeal here to nostalgia other than in the name of the device, since the design would be completely new following the current canons of any high-end mobilealso installing a very high-performance and highly versatile photographic system.

Thus, in the absence of details of the hardware or more specificity with the design and lines to follow, it seems that Nokia will also use the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that has promised so much for months but has not yet managed to get close to the market, accompanied for the occasion by four more camerassurely an ultra wide angle, the telephoto lens, a depth sensor and even one for macros or monochrome that would improve image processing.

The new Samsung ISOCELL HP1 promises for its figures, with 200 megapixels of 0.64 μm and in a 1/1.22″ format, being also capable of using ‘pixel-binning’ technology grouping 16 pixels in 1 to capture more light and information and achieve high-quality results in almost any condition.

We do not know too much, that is the reality, but if this is confirmed curious rear design with a shiny knife-shaped modulewe will know that Nokia will at least look for a new representative line and very different from everything else, breaking with its most classic and elegant lines in favor of originality.

We will see when is this new Nokia N73 updated in 2022, and we will be attentive to tell you all the details. For now, we can only remind you that this Samsung ISOCELL HP1 is a sensor of 200 megapixels with a size of 0.64 μm and a format 1/1.22 “able to use binning with a new technology called ChameleonCell which can group up to 16 pixels at the same time to keep a single 12.5 MP image with much more information about the scene.

It is without a doubt the perfect camera for versatility with more resolution in optimal conditions and the same quality results in more restrained sizes when there is less light, and can also capture 8K video and perform lossless digital zoom thanks to its enormous size.

