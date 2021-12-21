another rival of the Model 3

AERODYNAMIC FORMS – During the annual event for the presentation of the news, the Chinese house Nio has unveiled its new electric sedan ET5 which, being 479 cm long, is smaller than its older sister ET7, and is a direct rival of the Tesla Model 3. The Nio ET5 it is credited with a record autonomy, 1,000 km, if equipped with the largest battery. To achieve these distances it has very aerodynamic shapes, with a drag coefficient of 0.24.

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING – The Nio ET5 is equipped with advanced driving assistance systems: they are called Nio Autonomous Driving (NAD), Nio Aquila Super Sensing and Nio Adam Super Computing, which allow autonomous driving on motorways, urban areas and when parking. These features are also available by subscribing to a subscription that has a monthly fee of around 100 euros.

UP TO 1000 KM – The Nio ET5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds, thanks to the power guaranteed by the two electric motors with a total of 483 hp, with 700 Nm of torque. Its range, according to the CLTC standard, is 550 km with the 75 kWh Standard Range battery, 700 km with the 100 kWh Long Range battery, and over 1,000 km with the 150 kWh Ultra-long Range battery.

AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY – The inside of the Nio ET5 it is minimalist and characterized by the presence of PanoCinema, the panoramic digital cockpit that uses AR and VR technology (augmented reality and virtual reality). In fact, Nio has collaborated with NREAL, an AR device company to jointly develop exclusive AR glasses capable of simulating a 201-inch screen six meters away from the observation point.

EXCHANGE OF BATTERIES – The Nio ET5 it has a base price of around 45,000 euros in China and around 36,000 euros with the rental battery. In fact, the house is focusing a lot on quick change stations for accumulators. Deliveries are expected to start in China in September 2022. By the end of next year, the ET5 will also arrive in some markets in northern Europe.