Another round, Leonardo DiCaprio buys the rights for the US – People remake

Leonardo DiCaprio with his Appian Way has acquired the rights to the English-language remake of Another Round, which has just won the Academy Award for Best International Film. The rights to the work of Dane Thomas Vinterberg were sold at an auction and the project was in high demand even before he won the statuette at Los Angeles Union Station on the evening of April 25. According to Deadline, what made the difference was the chance to see DiCaprio in a new role, the vulnerable middle-aged man in existential crisis played by Mads Mikkelsen. The film will be fully funded by Endeavor Content and Makeready.

Another Giro that also triumphed at the Bafta in the Best Foreign Film category, at the European Film Awards, at the BFI London Film Festival and was welcomed with enthusiasm by audiences and critics at the last Rome Film Festival also found Italian distribution: #SoloAlCinema will be released in May distributed by Medusa Film and Movies Inspired.

Among the illustrious fans Paolo Sorrentino, who after the Oscar last night posted a photo with Vinterberg: “This film is a work of art for me, a great example for cinema. A sincere, courageous and melancholy film. . It has in its hands all the qualities that a film should have. “, He said. Luca Guadagnino, underlined the importance of the tone of the film, praising the bitter comedy and the serene approach that does not seek the conventions of the drama. Indelible for Guillermo del Toro the dance scene starring Mads Mikkelsen; according to the Mexican filmmaker, the protagonist “is possessed by a spirit, which leads him to dance. The whole film is about having to choose fear or love and life. And in that moment he chooses life.”.

The story begins, to become much more, from a bizarre theory: a moderate intoxication and a controlled blood alcohol content in the veins would open our minds, increasing our creativity and chasing away the dramas of life (ANSA).

Loading... Advertisements