«Another round», Leonardo DiCaprio for the remake of the Oscar-winning film

A battle for rights, then the victory of Leonardo Dicaprio. The Academy Award winner, with his Appian Way Productions, managed to dominate Jake Gyllenhaal and Elizabeth Banks, thereby ensuring the opportunity to lead the remake of Another round. The Danish film, awarded at the Oscars for Best International Film, was sampled to be the subject of an American remake. And, after a relaunch auction, it was DiCaprio who took over the reproduction rights.

The actor, with his own company, produce a remake of Another round, story of four teachers decided bto overcome the flat monotony of one’s existence by experimenting with the theory of Finn Skårderud. The psychiatrist argued that a state of constant intoxication, a presence of alcohol in the blood equal to a value of 0.05, would be able to ensure enormous benefits to the individual, improving their daily life. The four, therefore, decide to drink, and then drink again, in an infinite drink that wants to be, however, an affirmation of life.

Thomas Vinterberg, director of the original film, explained that he had reworked his own story in the course of work. It should have included his daughter Idda, who most persuaded him to include elements that reflected Danish youth culture in the film. But the girl, just nineteen, died, victim of a car accident. Then, the story took another turn, moving away from the mere magnification of alcohol to embrace something more: the awareness of having to be awakened from life.

Vinterberg has dedicated his work to his missing daughter. And Leonardo DiCaprio, today, could commit himself with a double burden. The actor, hired as a producer, it would seem in contention (also) for the leading role.

