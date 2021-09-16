Another round: Mads Mikkelsen responds to Leonardo DiCaprio

Go to the cinema. To see Another round by Thomas Vinterberg. The freshest film winner of a well-deserved Academy Award for Best International Film 2021 is #soloinsala.

There are many reasons: the first is that it is a beautiful film.

Another round and tears at Oscar Night

The second is that its director was the only one who touched our hearts among the many guests of the Oscar Night. With her poignant dedication to his daughter Ida, who disappeared at 19 in a car accident.

Revealing that some of the scenes were shot in her school, she said: “We made this film for her. So Ida, this victory is a miracle and you are part of this miracle. Maybe from up there you pulled the strings for it to happen. I wanted to make a film that exalted life. I did this to help me overcome the grief and pain. After his death I was destroyed and this story has become my way of celebrating the life we ​​lose so easily ”.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the Hollywood remake

The third is that Leonardo DiCaprio immediately announced, at dawn of the day after the award ceremony, that he wanted to do the Hollywood remake.

The fourth, but newer in chronological order, than now Mads Mikkelsen’s answer came, the protagonist of Another round. The original, by Thomas Vinterberg …

Who is Mads Mikkelsen, next replacement for Johnny Depp

Mads Mikkelsen was born in Copenhagen in 1965 and is the most famous Danish actor in the world. Today and always, probably. We saw it in Casino Royale, after Nicolas Vinding Refn (the genius of Drive) had launched it with Pusher, when they were both still in Denmark. Hollywood immediately noticed him, his icy gaze and his charisma (he’s really magnetic).

After the film with James Bond (Daniel Craig’s first), he shot The Three Musketeers, Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star War Story. When he came home, he shot masterpieces (look for them!) Like The suspect by Thomas Vinterberg e Royal Affair with Alicia Vikander.

Then, in the US he became so famous thanks to the TV series Hannibal, to deserve the role of substitute for Johnny Depp in the next Fantastic beasts. But also a role in the new Indiana Jones 5.

Another round: the plot

Leonardo DiCaprio fell in love with his professor who, in total crisis, decides with a group of colleagues to apply the scientific theory that a certain percentage of alcohol in the blood is not harmful. Quite the contrary.

In short, another round in the alcoholic sense of the term. A story that starts from the very high degree of alcoholism of the Danish youth (the opening scenes are shocking), and then stays in perfect balance between drama and comedy. There is something rotten in Denmark, he says Hamlet. These Danes are crazy (and very human), it makes you think, even having fun, watching Another round.

Mads Mikkelsen: the answer to Leonardo DiCaprio

Mads Mikkelsen waited “to answer” to Leonardo DiCaprio. Because when a superstar says he is in love with your part and your performance, what else can you do. TO Entertainment Weekly, the Danish actor, however, said: “It is always difficult to make good remakes. But I understand why a star like him wants to do it. Ours is not a big movie, but many Americans have seen and understood it. They found each other. And this is really an honor for us: it means that our history reaches the hearts of all the peoples of the world.

Then it is true there are different “approaches” to alcohol. Between Denmark and America above all. It’s just a different relationship. We know how present and important are alcoholics anonymous and group therapy groups in the US.

However, the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio wants to make us a Hollywood remake means that he has “understood” that our film is above all an invitation to embrace life and to start over, always. To find your way every time you lose it.

If this is also the key to the remake, I think that the idea that a drop of alcohol helps to feel a little freer, even the Americans can accept it … “.

Go and see Another round. #onlyinsala.

