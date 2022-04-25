another Shanghai- Corriere.it is feared

from Guido Santevecchi

In Beijing 47 cases have worried the authorities. In Shanghai, in lockdown for weeks, cages have been set up to discourage people from leaving

The gloomy situation, says the Beijing Health Commission. It was enough 47 cases of Covid-19 emerged on Friday to put the authorities and the people of the Chinese capital worried, which fears of ending up in the same siege that has been tightened for four weeks on Shanghai. At the moment, the epicenter of the Beijing outbreak the district of Chaoyang, where offices, embassies and luxury shopping centers are concentrated which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every day (therefore, even if the majority of cases were detected in Chaoyang, it is more than likely that the positives came from other districts).

The latest news on Covid in Italy and around the world

Authorities say the infections have begun to circulate since at least a week. Cai Qi, the powerful party secretary in the capital, said preventive measures cannot wait even a day. Since the beginning of the crisis, in 2020, Xi Jinping he had proclaimed that Beijing must be defended at all costs (a matter of international prestige and internal credibility for the communist general secretary who has often pointed out to the masses the chaos and lockdowns in the capitals of the West). The usual health contrast strategy: Chaoyang’s 3.5 million residents were prescribed three tampons in six days in order to enter the office or leave the house. In the streets, test tents were set up in front of the skyscrapers and people lined up neatly. It seems inevitable that with the sweeping tests other cases emerge and the circle of aggressive tracking of contacts and movements of the infected is triggered, which will lead to the enlargement of the measures.

After the announcement of the Zero Tolerance campaign on Sunday, Chaoyang’s supermarkets were crowded with people stocking up on food: shelves empty within hours. The shopping frenzy in Beijing was inspired by the images that have been arriving for four weeks now from Shanghai, where the authorities have failed to regularly supply millions of locked-up families. There have been massive tensions and protests on social networks that not even censorship has been able to completely hide. Beijing has on its side the experience of the health machine with the Winter Olympics, last February: about 60,000 athletes and logistic personnel were stuck in a bubble for a month, subjected to tampons every day, immediately isolated in case of positivity. . Now the same Olympic model could divide Beijing into areas of closed circles to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and to stem the wave fed by Omicron.

Lockdown in Shanghai imposed on March 28, which entered an even tighter phase for the areas where more cases are reported: the dabai were ordered to apply the ying geli. Daba means great white (or biancone) and the nickname given to health workers and vigilantes in airtight suit who manage the emergency in the field. “Ying geli” can be translated as reinforced isolation. The result that the bianconi have started to mount since the weekend metal nets two meters high in front of the entrances of buildings in some areas of the megalopolis, to discourage the inhabitants who tried to go out into the courtyard or into the street. In popular neighborhoods, to signal the quarantine, the dabai hung in front of the houses white emergency overalls that look like scarecrows. The number of infections ascertained from 1 March among the 26 million inhabitants of Shanghai is now approaching 500,000. Until April 17, the authorities had not reported any deaths. Now the death toll has reached 138.