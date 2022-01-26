Another single Bitcoin miner validates a block and earns 6.25 BTC

Another single miner from the Solo CK pool mined a block on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, earning a reward of a whopping 6.25 BTC. The event took place on Monday, at block 720.175.

The chances of a single miner alone being able to validate a block on the Bitcoin network are extremely remote. For this reason, in order to increase the chances of success and reduce operating costs, miners generally join forces within mining pools, then dividing the loot.

According to a recent tweet from Con Kolivasadministrator of CKPool, the solo miner in question would have a hash power of approximately 86 terahash per second. The hash power determines the speed with which a computer is able to perform the mathematical functions necessary to validate blocks within a Proof-of-Work blockchain, such as that of Bitcoin:

“Congratulations to another miner with around 86 TH / s, who solved a block on his own on the Solo CK pool! There are many more miners in the solo pool now: if enough people start mining solo, sooner or later someone will be lucky. “

The lucky miner boasts a lower hash power than a single Antminer S9 mining machine: a truly negligible computing power compared to the network as a whole.

Just two weeks ago, another lone miner, operating in the same mining pool, also succeeded in the same feat. At the time, Hass McCook, a Bitcoin mining expert and a member of the Bitcoin Mining Council, commented:

“Say this [avvenimento] be rare is an understatement! Typically, with 0.000072% hash rate, Only CK would win 0.000072% of the blocks on average … that’s 1 in 1,400,000. “

Despite the name, CK Pool is not a real mining pool: it is a service that allows only mining without having to face the costs associated with the autonomous execution of a full Bitcoin node. In return, the service requires a 2% fee.