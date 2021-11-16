Another slap in the face of Europe: Poland builds the wall

It will extend for 180 kilometers, will be 5.5 meters high and to make it “the most modern solutions will be used”, cameras and sensors. Total cost: € 366 million. Another wall rises on the borders of Europe, after the most famous and technological one built by Viktor Orbán’s Hungary on the border with Serbia in 2015, after the one between Estonia and Russia, between Turkey and Greece, between Turkey and Bulgaria and so on. Street. The latest announcement comes from Poland, grappling with the crisis of Middle Eastern migrants pressing on the border and which the Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, protected by the Russian shield, uses as a weapon to destabilize Europe and to obtain the end of the sanctions against the his regime. And on the other hand, on the day when the EU approves a new package of sanctions against those responsible (officials, airlines, travel agencies) for the flows of migrants from Belarus to the EU, Warsaw announces that work on the wall will start in December. . The go-ahead from Parliament had arrived in October, but there is no time for Poland to waste. It starts in a few weeks and ends in the first half of 2022. “The agreements with the contractors will be concluded by December 15,” the government said. «The works will be carried out in parallel by several companies. In four sections, 24 hours a day in three shifts, ”explains Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

The news is coupled with the go-ahead, voted only last Friday, to another wall on the border with Belarus, this time decided by the Parliament of Latvia, the other country that with Lithuania is in the crosshairs of the “hybrid war” fought by Lukashenko through an organized human trafficking through international flights from the Middle East. Both decisions come as the debate on the financing of walls within the European Union is becoming increasingly heated. Thirteen European states have asked the EU for resources in order to protect themselves. The president of the European Council Charles Michel explained a week ago, opening a window, that it is “legally possible to finance infrastructures for the protection of the Union’s borders”. But Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was clear that the decision not to set up barriers is of a political nature, a “longstanding position” of the European institutions.

Yet the pressures mount, despite the fact that the CEI also intervened yesterday on the issue, defining the Polish choice to erect the wall “anti-historic”, “a defeat of democracy”, “a way to avoid facing the tragedy” of thousands of people on the run.

With pressure for European financing of the walls, tension is also mounting on the border between Poland and Belarus and outrage at the situation of thousands of migrants, including many children, rejected by the Polish military and border forces and forced to spend hours in the farewell in the hope of entering Europe. From Brussels, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs explains: «We have to do something and help them. They cannot freeze to death in the forest. ‘ The analysis of the president, Sergio Mattarella, is also very hard, defining what is happening in several places on the borders of the Union “disconcerting”. “It is surprising – said the head of state from the University of Siena, where he was for the inauguration of the academic year – the gap between the great principles proclaimed and not taking into account the hunger and cold to which human beings are exposed. at the borders of the Union “.

The chancelleries are working on a de-escalation, as the Russian leader Putin and the French Macron “agreed” on the phone, while Lithuania is pushing for a “no-fly zone” over Minsk “for all flights that could bring migrants “. One hour phone call also between Chancellor Merkel and Lukashenko. And if on the one hand the Belarusian dictator denies the direction of the crisis and opens to the arrival of UN humanitarian workers, on the other hand it threatens Germany, if Poland does not open a humanitarian corridor: “We will send migrants to Munich with the our planes, if necessary ».