Another slump for Bitcoin, what will happen in the future and the ways to buy it

Bitcoin collapses again. In a few days the queen of cryptocurrencies it reached $ 59,000, then dropped to $ 57,000 and today, after hitting as much as $ 49,000, it settled at $ 51,000.

Very little, at least as he was used to. The real problem that is frightening investors is the sub-threshold. What has alerted the world that revolves around crypto is its price which has fallen below the new safe level of $ 60,000. Psychologically imposed precisely because it had remained constant since last October 15, therefore for a beautiful and good month.

The short-term technical picture is therefore weakening: a further decline can push prices towards the important graphic support located in the area of ​​54,500-54,000 dollars. An adequate re-accumulation phase will therefore be necessary before starting a new ascent. A new show of strength will only come with the return above $ 67,000.

Meanwhile, Young Platform, a cryptocurrency trading platform, is having more and more success. The founders are six twenty-year-olds led by Andrea Ferrero, born in 1997 and a degree in computer science not yet achieved. Initial capital in 2018: 50 thousand euros. Valuation three years later: 18.5 million. Thanks to Young Platform, in short, it is much easier to sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Among the new investors of this startup there would also be Luigi Berlusconi, the youngest son of the Cavaliere.

