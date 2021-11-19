Another slump for Bitcoin, what will happen in the future and the ways to buy it

Bitcoin collapses again. In a few days the queen of cryptocurrencies it reached $ 59,000, then dropped to $ 57,000 and today, after hitting as much as $ 49,000, it settled at $ 51,000.

Very little, at least as he was used to. The real problem that is frightening investors is the sub-threshold. What has alerted the world that revolves around crypto is its price which has fallen below the new safe level of $ 60,000. Psychologically imposed precisely because it had remained constant since last October 15, therefore for a beautiful and good month.

The short-term technical picture is therefore weakening: a further decline can push prices towards the important graphic support located in the area of ​​54,500-54,000 dollars. An adequate re-accumulation phase will therefore be necessary before starting a new ascent. A new show of strength will only come with the return above $ 67,000.