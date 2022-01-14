another small miner solves a block of BTC

In a surprising coincidence of circumstances, two lucky miners from the mining pool Only CK against all odds added a new block on the Bitcoin blockchain.

On Monday, a tiny miner successfully solved a block with a modest hash rate of 126 terahashes per second (TH / s). Hass McCook, a Bitcoin (BTC) mining expert and a member of the Bitcoin Mining Council, told Cointelegraph that the odds of this happening were 1 in 1,400,000.

On Thursday, Solo admin Con Kolivas tweeted that another miner from the same pool was also able to solve a block. with a capacity of only 116 TH / s, even less than the first miner. It is likely that he used just 1-3 mining devices, depending on the model used.

Kolivas added that the new miner joined the pool less than two days ago, “presumably following the other lucky block solver“.

“They were astronomically lucky in solving a block on their own“, adding.

“It was blatant luck, a very unusual event.”

“Cheeky luck” is an understatement! McCook told Cointelegraph that the odds of this happening are so unlikely that he’s not sure how to calculate them mathematically.

He suggested that the odds of such a small miner being successful even once were one in a million; so two hits, a few days apart, would be at least one in a billion!

When the first miner in question successfully solved the block, McCook commented on the event stating: “To say it’s very rare is an understatement.”

Both miners, who may have only mined on one or two machines, will bring home 6.25 BTC ($ 266,000) each for their efforts.