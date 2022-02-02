Another South American country could adopt bitcoin by the second half of 2022

Following El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as the country’s official legal tender, the question of who will follow suit is one that many are actively discussing. The question, however, is whether 2022 could be the year that the domino effect of other countries following suit is still in the air.

Certainly, 2021 was a pivotal year for bitcoin’s history and journey, with the whole world witnessing a sovereign country adopting BTC as legal tender. Earlier this week, Max Keizer, host of the Keizer Report and co-host of The Orange Pill appeared on Kitco News and shared that by 2022 he “knows for sure” that there will be another Latin American country adopting bitcoin as a legal tender currency.

Keizer claims he has evidence from inside sources that will presumably confirm this upcoming announcement. The established director and TV host is also likely a controversial influencer in the crypto space, whose roots are deep within the banking system.

However, Keizer positioned himself as a staunch bitcoin believer before the mainstream hype and popularity of the digital currency. He appears regularly on a wide range of networks, provoking a series of mixed reactions in combination with his fruitful technical analysis, making his voice still worth hearing.

The crypto community expected other countries, especially small ones, to follow in El Salvador’s footsteps, even the famous bank JPMorgan argued at the time that there was a possibility of a so-called domino effect once bitcoin became a currency with one legal tender status in El Salvador.

However, after more than six months there has been no other country joining the hall of fame, even though some countries like Tonga have shown clear signs of emulating the Salvadoran model, Keizer imagines that there will be more surprises in the future.

Therefore, what is shocking about Keiser’s statements is not simply that in 2022 there will be new countries joining the adoption of bitcoin like in El Salvador, but that there will be a new country in Latin America that will adopt bitcoin as a tender. legal by the second quarter of 2022.

Some candidates stand out for various reasons, such as Paraguay, Panama, Venezuela, Brazil or Argentina. As the cryptocurrency market may expect another country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in a few months, there may be a possibility that that country may already acquire BTC without the public’s knowledge, a possibility that Keizer does not deny may exist.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in addition to the US dollar, central banks and commercial banks, could see cryptocurrency as a direct threat due to the independence inherited from their control. With bitcoin, an individual can be their own bank, use a deflationary currency, and most importantly have a digital currency that is beyond the control of any state.

Bitcoin represents the opportunity for financial freedom through a digital currency with a scheduled supply that cannot be stopped or manipulated by politicians or any individual.

In the developed world, the use of bitcoin allows you to choose an alternative to the current fiat system, in developing countries or emerging economies it can represent an alternative path to prosperity or even a necessity. Therefore, the wave of bitcoin adoption is expected to come initially from small countries with a collapsed or emerging economy, as well as from nations with a doomed national currency.

PlanB, a well-known analyst of bitcoin as macroeconomics, thinks that many small countries that rely on IMF loans could adopt bitcoin as legal tender and thus automatically become an emerging economy, as he detailed in an interview with Anthony. Pompliano:

“Investing in their bankrupt currencies is a somewhat useless tactic as they have almost no room for maneuver to borrow from the IMF or to get investments from private entities as they are so small. If these countries were to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, investors will see the country as an emerging economy, for the benefit of its citizens ”.

Keizer was asked if PlanB’s statement seemed correct to him; he went on to refer to the future of the International Monetary Fund as a lost cause, replying that “the IMF is a walking dead man. It will soon go away completely ”.

Currently, the IMF continues to have power and influence on the world stage. PlanB thinks it would be a direct challenge against the hegemony of the IMF, the United States and the US dollar, adding that “bitcoin is the exit solution for those countries that see how the current financial system does not provide them with the wings they need to expand. under the perpetual suffocation which is instead advantageous for the United States ”.

The big underlying problem with the cryptocurrency created by Satoshi Nakamoto is its high volatility, which is why Bukele has received several internal protests against using public funds to buy bitcoin. For the Salvadoran president, the current bullish trend is easy to manage, but the citizenry could support a possible bear market. “Bitcoin has never been in a bear market. It is mathematically guaranteed that it will continue to rise against everything over time, ”replied Keizer.