Another spin-off will come to the universe of “The Walking Dead”

The second part of season 11 of “The Walking Dead” is currently on air. In Latin America, it can be seen from Star Plus. (AMC)

As expected, the franchise The Walking Dead it will remain alive for much longer through its derivative productions. AMC confirmed that a new spin off will join the universe and bring back two central characters from the original fiction, Maggie and Negan, on an adventure through the streets of New York, a city that is completely infested with walkers like many others that have been seen before.

This year, the story of the mother series will come to an end with the second and third part of the eleventh season. To date, the episodes of the second continue to be broadcast and can be seen weekly on the Star+ platform for viewers in Latin America. At the moment, it is not known exactly when the final chapters will arrive and how this long journey that began in 2010 as a TV adaptation of the comic of the same name will end. Robert Kirkman.

Official poster of “Isle of the Dead”, a spin-off that will arrive in 2023. (AMC)

In addition to Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyondsoon they will arrive Tales of The Walking Dead and now Isle of the Dead. Both future projects will focus on familiar faces from the original production, while also introducing new characters to the narrative. In the case of the latter, will be set in Manhattan, a district of New York, and will feature the protagonists of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who give life to Maggie and Negan, respectively.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise his role as Negan for the spin-off that will be released next year. (AMC)

It is remembered that Cohan is one of the stars with more time in The Walking Dead since he debuted in the second season in addition to Norman Reedus, an actor who plays Daryl from the first installment. Morgan arrived years later – in season six – to play the villain who ended the lives of some members of the group led by Rick Grimes and later became an important ally in the fight against worse threats. Both, characterized by their antagonistic relationship, will have to work together to save themselves from the crowds of walkers.

Lauren Cohan, in her role as Maggie, will also return in this adventure as she crosses a walker-infested Manhattan. (AMC)

The vast universe of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will end with season number eleven, while Fear The Walking Dead has reached its seventh batch of episodes. On the other hand, The Walking Dead: World Beyondthe derivative fiction focused on teenagers in the apocalypse, has two installments. Tales of The Walking Dead and Isle of the Dead will be added to this extensive universe of zombies, while AMC will also work on the jump of this adaptation to the cinema.

According to the information so far, there will be three movies that will be released after the end of the main title and one will be focused on Rick Grimes (with the return of andrew lincoln to his role). Until now, there are no further details about the development of the films or how they will connect with television productions, but everything indicates that they will arrive in the coming years.

