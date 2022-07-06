another star set to join Netflix thriller starring Emily Blunt

Netflix recently picked up the thriller Bread Hustlers starring Emily Blunt and a big name is already on the way to join her in the cast.

Last May, Netflix paid nearly $50 million to buy the rights to the film. Bread Hustlers directed by David Yates who is probably hoping to recover from the failure of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. The project, inspired by the novel by Evan Hughes and compared to The Big Short: The heist of the century, american bluff Where The wolf of Wall Street will be worn by actress Emily Blunt who will play Liza Drake, a woman wishing to find a better life for herself and her daughter. She then finds a job in a pharmaceutical start-up in difficulty which she recovers thanks to her courage and dynamism before finding herself at the center of a conspiracy with disastrous consequences.

Emily Blunt

With production on the film set to begin around next August, new casting information has recently emerged. According to Deadline, Chris Evans is in final negotiations to join the cast in an unspecified role.

Since he dropped his shield at the end ofAvengers: EndgameChris Evans, the former interpreter of Captain America, appeared in the film At loggerheadsin the series Defend Jacob of Apple TV+ and the animated film Buzz Lightning who he voiced, but the actor will make a more muscular return to Netflix with the action blockbuster The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas whom he will meet again after Rian Johnson’s enigma film before finding her in the film Ghosted directed by Dexter Fletcher for Apple TV+.

Chris Evans and his mustache in the next The Gray Man

He will then continue to juggle between streaming platforms switching to Amazon Prime Video for the Christmas movie RedOne with Dwayne Johnson, then Bread Hustlers although its participation is not yet certain. For her part, Emily Blunt will first star in the film Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan where she will again give the reply to Cillian Murphy after Quietly 2. The actress could then take over the role of Evelyn Abbott in the fourth installment in development of the horrific saga.