Another step into the metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg reveals new AI jobs

(Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of parent company Meta, announced this February 23 the artificial intelligence projects (AI, for its acronym in English) in which the company is working to integrate them into its platforms, but mainly to the construction of the metaverse.

The American businessman said his team is working on the CAIRaoke Project, an advanced Artificial Intelligence that, as he explained, will be to help connect people regardless of their language. While it sounds like something simple or the work of a common translator, this will be much more advanced and refined.

For example, if someone who speaks Indonesian wants to translate something into Japanese, the machine first translates the sentence into English and then into the target language. In the intermediate step, the meaning of some things is lost. Given that Meta’s goal is to connect people around the worldis working to reduce the barriers between people.

(Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

In addition to translation, this AI project will be useful in building the metaverse for the machine to assist and understand people. Unlike assistants like Alexa or Siri, this model will provide more natural conversations.

“A complete end-to-end neural model for creating on-device assistants.”

“As we further advance this technology, you will be able to create nuanced worlds to explore and share experiences with others, with just your voice,” Zuckerberg added during his presentation of the InsideLab of this day.

The businessman made a brief demonstration with his avatar from the metaverse, where a small assistant appeared and gave him commands to appear various objects in three-dimensional space. “Put a table, some drinks on it, now some clouds and the sound of seagulls,” Zuckerberg told the metaverse wizard.

Mark Zuckeberg from behind giving instructions to the metaverse assistant (Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

In addition to this, he showed other edges of artificial intelligence who seek to overcome machine learning that we currently know and is used, so that the technology is trained and there is a higher level of understanding between people and machines.

Since these advances and projects are just the beginning, Meta is looking for more people to be interested in construction and technological progress through AI Learning Alliance which teaches courses on machine learning and is open to everyone. It is creating a consortium of faculty at universities with large student populations from underrepresented groups; these teachers will teach the curriculum.

In that sense, Meta members pointed out that TorchRec is their library to create state-of-the-art recommender systems for the machine learning framework. open source pytorch. It should be remembered that open source refers to software that can be modified by anyone, made available to everyone and free of charge.

Super translator so that language is not a barrier (Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

Another of its missions, which is the AI, has a greater learning so that it supervises itself and there is no need for so many people to work to check that it has no omissions, which will be of great importance in the metaverse.

“As we build for the metaverse, we will need qLet the AI ​​do much of the work heavy that enables next-generation computing experiences. This means continuing to break ground in areas like self-supervised learning, so that we are not dependent on limited labeled data sets, and a truly multimodal AI, so that we can accurately interpret and predict the type of interactions that will take place in persistent virtual environments. 3D spaces with many participants”.

So that the AI ​​knows all this they have been working on their teaching, which ranges from languages, to more accurately identifying visual and physical things. These last two aspects so that in the metaverse there is agreement with the movements of real life within the digital world or when using assistants.

