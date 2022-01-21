another sting. Prices today and where you save

Negative forecasts for diesel and petrol and the Italians are exhausted.

The international oil markets continue to mark increases upon increases. Black gold is worth more and more and this means that the surge in diesel and gasoline prices will continue. Consumer associations strongly complain about this situation and say that it will be difficult for Italians to cope with these further increases. Making petrol has now become a luxury because both self-service and served offer absurd prices. Before looking at today’s prices and where you can save, let’s take a little picture of the situation. Oil producing countries are taking advantage of inflation to keep oil prices very high. Even on the natural gas front the same thing happens and this determines a real energy crisis that affects both the family and business bills and the petrol pump. Governments and international institutions are trying to defuse the bomb of these continuous increases, but to date with very little results.

Here are the prices today and where to get petrol

Let’s see how much it costs today to refuel based on the findings made by a certainly authoritative sector publication such as the Quotidiano Energia. Here are the prices of the gasoline if you serve yourself: Agip / Eni 1,785 euros per liter, Api IP 1,775 euros per liter, Q8 1,784 euros per liter, It 1,769 euros per liter. As you can see, the increases are really important. Let’s move on to diesel, also self-service: Agip Eni 1,646 euros, Api IP 1,646 euros, Q8 1,655 euros, Esso 1,637 euros. The so-called white pumps or no logo pumps are always cheaper. In fact, the white pumps, not belonging to the large groups, are able to charge less fuel.

For example, self-service diesel at no-logo pumps costs 1,622 euros per liter.

Therefore it is certainly more convenient to turn to these pumps.