Another stop to nuclear power in France, breakdowns and delays in the construction of the Flamanville reactor. And the costs continue to soar

Another setback and soaring costs for the nuclear reactor Epr (European Pressurized Reactor) under construction in France, to Flamanville, where in 2007 the second construction site of theEuropean Union for this type of plant, developed in the evolutionary line of pressurized water technology (Pwr, Pressurized water reactor) and defined by “Third generation plus”. The first EPR reactor to come into operation in Europe, on the other hand, is Olkiluoto 3, in Finland. It took more than 16 years and a cost that was already estimated to touch in 2017 8.5 billion euros. It’s not doing better at the French reactor. The colossus EdF (Électricité de France) has just announced that Flamanville 3 will cost 300 million euros more than expected, while the fuel load, previously scheduled for the end of 2022, has been postponed to the second quarter of 2023. All this while France continues to put pressure on the EU Commission include nuclear power in the Green Taxonomy. The adoption of the delegated act was also postponed to January 21 “to give Member States and experts more time to analyze the text”, said the spokesman of the EU Commission. Eric Mamer. And right in these hours, France continues to be cited as an example by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, according to which it would be “The greenest country thanks to nuclear reactors”, while at the Germany it would be up to the black jersey.

Yet another delay, with an associated increase in costs

Électricité de France estimates that the total cost of the project will rise to € 12.7 billion, cost already more than that quadrupled compared to the first estimate made in 2004 but which, also taking into account the financial costs, as assessed by the Corte Des Compts in 2020, would come to about 19 billion. “Edf has adjusted the schedule of the Flamanville 3 project, taking into account the progress of operations and preparation for start-up in an industrial context made more difficult by the pandemic,” the company announced. The delay is mainly due to defective welds “Which will be repaired by the end of August instead of by the end of April, as previously planned”, explained the executive director of the projects for the new Edf nuclear power plant. Xavier Ursat. The moment, for the proponents of nuclear power, is certainly not the best. And it’s not for Macron which, also in view of the spring elections, aims to build new reactors to reduce the dependence on foreign energy supplies.

The node of the European nuclear reactor

But it is certainly not a bolt from the blue. In 2019 the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, defined the Flamanville EPR “A failure for the entire French nuclear supply chain”. As happened in Finland, but with more contained delays, two other Epr, a Taishan, in China. And one of the Chinese reactors, managed by EDF together with the Chinese group China General Nuclear Power Corporation (Cgn), has now been stopped since last July, following a accident on the causes of which there are still several versions. In fact, there would have been an increase in the concentration of some rare radioactive gases, xenon And krypton, in the primary circuit of the reactor.

Tile for Électricité de France

After the latest announcement regarding Flamanville, the Edf stock on the Paris stock exchange fell 1%, with the Cac 40 index up by 0.7%. The group was already crashed into the stock exchange (- 15.8%) after four nuclear reactors in December, two a Civaux and two to Chooz, on the border with Belgium, were closed due to a defect found in a pipe. In the same days, there was also an accident at the plant of Tricastin, one of the most ‘dated’ in the country, where there was one tritium contamination, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, in the groundwater of the power generation unit.