Another success for BorgWarner: its engine was chosen for a first-class electric truck

During the month of October, we have twice talked to you about important results obtained by the electric motor manufacturer BorgWarner. A few days later another press release arrives, for an important order, this time linked to the sector of electric trucks.

A leading German manufacturer, which is not specified in the press release, has chosen BorgWarner as a supplier for the electric engines of its upcoming heavy haul trucks. The trucks will mount the engine HVH250, an extremely reliable and tested product, having been produced by BorgWarner for ten years.

HVH250

The trucks will be equipped with two HVH250 engines on the same axle, each capable of reaching a peak power of 175 kW and a torque of 425 Nm, at 350 volts.

Chairman and CEO Stefan Demmerle said: “We are happy to supply our electric drive technology for this heavy haul battery truck. Our proven HVH250 engine offers the power and durability required for this demanding application. By helping our customers to efficiently electrify vehicles, we are making strides towards an ever cleaner and more energy efficient world.“.

HVH250

The unit in question achieves a yield with peaks of 95%, and has the patented stator winding technology. The motor can also be ordered in different variants, with direct, chain, belt drive or with integrated gear box, all with a single housing or with only rotor and stator.

The same HVH250 engine is already used on the FUSO eCanter truck.

