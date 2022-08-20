Another sunny day, another fabulous white Angelina Jolie dress

Angelina Jolie has braved countless heat waves with the season’s most chic garments. From a set of copper silk pajamas by Valentineither to a wide-leg pant and top combo briefs of Alberta Ferretti, the award-winning actress has managed to find the key when it comes to dressing for the hot months. Also, in recent weeks, Jolie has added a series of light white dresses to her summer wardrobe.

The 47-year-old Hollywood star was hunted by photographers on a day of errands in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Feliz, with her son Knox, dressed in a white Vince dress, perfect for the heat. The look she completed it with state-of-the-art accessories, such as a cream-colored leather bag from Diorblack sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and her favorite Valentino Garavani sandals in ivory.

White poplin dress by Valentino White maxi dress by MM6 Maison Margiela

This summer, the actress has been seen in numerous white dresses (the oversized button-down shirt dress and capelet-sleeve maxi dress come to mind during her stay in Rome). In addition, she has also worn Vince’s aforementioned wrap dress a few times in public. Whatever style you choose for yours, make sure it’s as airy and easy as Angelina’s.

Linen maxi dress by Gabriela Hearst White cotton dress by Staud

