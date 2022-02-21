Another suspense for Messi – AS.com

PSG’s defeat against Nantes has not gone unnoticed by the always critical French press, which has once again suspended Messi for no apparent reason. The Argentine star was one of the few players to be saved from the shipwreck of Pochettino’s men, but received a rating of 4 by L’Equipe, who continues to demand much more from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Other starters at Nantes, such as Mbappé and Wijnaldum, were also suspended. The French international received a 3, while the Dutchman was punished with a 2.

The truth is that Messi was one of PSG’s best during the 90 minutes. The man from Rosario generated two clear scoring opportunities in the first half, but both Mbappé and Gueye succumbed to an immeasurable Lafont (he received a historic 10 from L’Equipe). In the second half, the former Barcelona player assisted Neymar in the only goal for the Parisians at La Beaujoire and, in addition, He was Mbappé’s assistant in the play in which the striker forced the penalty that ended up being missed by Neymar.

“The Argentine, lined up as a right winger, was not forgiven by Pallois, in the image of the intensity of Nantes. He made a mistake against Lafont (minute 8) and assisted Gueye well (27). He was more decisive after the break: he shot well against Mbappé in the 58th minute, who earned a penalty and then left the Frenchman alone again in the 69th minute. He played in a much lower role as a quarterback in American football. He missed a shot in the 85th minute and he lacked more clarity in the match.”underlines L’Equipe to describe Messi’s performance.

The suspension of the prestigious French newspaper to the Argentine international is the third in a row after those he received against Rennes and Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, the statistics continue to support Messi, who has scored 6 goals and provided 8 assists in PSG’s last 16 gamesstatistics that are not brilliant, but show an improvement of Messi during the beginning of the year.