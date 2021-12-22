Tech

Another thing in common between dinosaurs and birds

Kim Lee
Probably the embryos of some dinosaurs assumed the same position inside the eggs as those of the birds, which are their descendants: this is suggested by a very well preserved fossil of oviraptosaur egg – a group of feathered dinosaurs close to birds – which had been found in China in 2000 but has only recently been analyzed. The embryo inside is arranged very similar to that of a chick just before the egg hatches, a position never before observed in non-flying dinosaur egg fossils.

(iScience / University of Birmingham and University of Geosciences of China)

A study carried out by a group of researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Geosciences of China and published in the journal iScience he explains that, despite the fact that many fossils of dinosaur eggs or nests have been found in the last century, few are those in which the embryos have been well preserved: most of the bones of the embryos are damaged and dislocated. The one found in the rocky layers of Hekou, in the Jiangxi region, on the other hand, did not suffer such damage: it is clear that the head of the embryo is in the middle of the hind legs, under the front ones, and the back is curved.

According to the authors of the study, the comparison with other fossils suggests that oviraptosaur embryos had developed the pre-hatching position of modern birds, functional to breaking the egg shell. Bird embryos that do not put themselves in this position are more likely to die during hatching.

(iScience / University of Birmingham and University of Geosciences of China)

The egg is about 17 centimeters long, is about 66 million years old and is thought to have been preserved thanks to a sudden mudslide that buried it. Fion Waisum Ma, one of the researchers who participated in the study, said it is “the best dinosaur embryo ever found in history.”

– Read also: We found dinosaur feathers

Source link

