Another trial against Navalny has begun

A new trial has begun in Russia against Alexei Navalny, the main political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in prison since last January and who has already been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for violating probation, a ‘accusation that all international observers have judged a pretext. According to his supporters, the fact that the trial was called while the international community is focused on the crisis in Ukraine could reduce attention towards Navalny, and put him at greater risk.

In the retrial, whose first hearing took place on Tuesday in the IK-2 prison where Navalny is located, not far from Moscow, the accusation against the Russian opponent is of embezzlement, for having stolen the money from donations made to favor of FBK, his foundation against political corruption, and for having insulted a judge in a previous trial. If convicted, Navalny faces another 15 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Navalny allegedly subtracted 4.7 million dollars (4.1 million euros) from donations made to his foundation, which, moreover, has been declared illegal in Russia since last June. Navalny and his defenders have always denied this accusation, arguing that, like those that led to his conviction, it is politically motivated.

The accusation of having insulted a judge is instead a separate case, which will in any case be dealt with during this trial: Navalny is accused of having insulted Judge Vera Akimova after she sentenced him to pay a fine of 50 thousand rubles in February ( about 9,400 euros) for having defamed a veteran of the Second World War on social networks.

As the hearing took place in prison, Navalny was forced to attend wearing a prisoner suit. His wife Yulia Navalnaya was also present at the hearing, whom he briefly hugged, and reporters and her lawyers were not allowed to bring phones or computers into the courtroom.

“I haven’t been found guilty yet, but they show me in prison uniform, so a grandmother who watches on television will think ‘well, he’s already in jail’. The only crime I can have committed is that I was not afraid. I am not afraid of you and I urge whoever is watching this video not to be afraid, ”Navalny said during the trial, addressing the surveillance cameras that were filming him.

Maria Pevchikh, a Navalny aide, told al Guardian that now that the attention of the international community has shifted to the crisis in Ukraine, Navalny runs greater risks: “The danger to Navalny’s life, that is, the possibility that he will be killed in prison, increases exponentially depending on what happens in Ukraine”, he said.

Alexei Navalny, 45, was arrested in January 2021 after returning to his country from Germany, where he was to be treated for a severe poisoning which, according to well-documented media inquiries, had been organized by the services of Russian security.

After a brief trial, he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in February for violating his probation, an accusation that he and supporters believe is spurious and due solely to his political activism against Putin. After the February sentence, Navalny had accused Putin tried to kill him, by having him poisoned by the agents of the security services, and said that his arrest was only a way to scare those who are fighting for democracy in Russia.