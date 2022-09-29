Another tropical depression could be forming after the passage of Ian

A new tropical depression could form in the central Atlantic Ocean within a maximum period of five days. The National Hurricane Center of the United States also indicated that the probability of this happening is 70%.Right now, the phenomenon is still a low pressure area hundreds of miles west of Cape Verde. Constant heavy rain and thunderstorms occur in the area.

At the moment, it is classified as a “disorganized system” although it is expected that in a few days it will gain in intensity, the US Specialized Center sentenced. For this to happen, the environmental conditions must be favorable in the area through which the system will move.

It is estimated that the potential tropical depression will transit unstable during the rest of today and tomorrow, Wednesday. Then early Thursday, it will turn to the north-northwest.

Ian leaves Cuba and heads to Florida

While the aforementioned system is still very far from the Caribbean area, Hurricane Ian touched Cuban lands at dawn today. In its wake, it left heavy damage, especially in the area of ​​La Coloma and nearby places.

The phenomenon, category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, hit with sustained winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour. The rains were also the cause of multiple damages to private and state property.

The electrical service is currently disabled in the regions of La Coloma, San Luis and a large part of the province of Pinar del Río.

After the passage of the tropical organism, all the damage in each locality will be evaluated to start the recovery work.

The rains and winds with tropical storm force, associated with the phenomenon, extended during the early morning to the provinces of Matanzas and Artemisa. Likewise, the inhabitants of Mayabeque and Havana felt their passage through Cuba.